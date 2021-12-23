No racing on New Year’s Day

FOR the first time in as long as anyone involved in the sport can remember, there will be no horse racing on New Year’s Day next week Saturday.
The second most prestigious race day of the season usually come just six days after the previous season ends, but it will be only five days this time as Boxing Day falls on Sunday this year and the eight-race card will take place the day after on December 27 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
But even if that were not the case, the Arima Race Club (ARC) would have still postponed the January 1 card because the horse population has diminished considerably since the advent of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the middle of March last year.
ARC chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated yesterday that “most of the same horses run every race day and we have to give them enough time to recover.”
As a result, the first day of action for the 2022 season has been pushed back by a full week to the following Saturday (January 8).
The Stewards Cup used to the main attraction on New Year’s Day at Queen’s Park Savannah, St Clair, from its inception in 1948 until it was brought forward by about three weeks in the early 1980s.
The Sian’s Gold Sprint has been feature for over two decades and this open Graded 1,100-metre contest turf contest will now take place on January 8, along with the other events projected for New Year’s Day.
Boxing Day is the final and most prestigious day of the season, and has been the case for the last four years, Monday’s card will be sponsored by the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).
The feature attraction will be the NLCB Gold Cup, the leading open staying event on the calendar. And there will be another classic event on the programme, the Lotto Plus St James/St Ann’s Stakes.
And the ARC is reminding fans that “only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed access to Santa Rosa Park on race days and all protocols relevant to the (Government’s) safe zone regulations will be observed.”
Post time for the 13th round of the ARC’s 2021 Season is 12.05 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders for the two feature events:
RACE 4 – 1.55 - ST JAMES/ST ANN’S STAKES (GRADE II) – WEST INDIAN-BRED 2 Y.O. - 1350 Metres - $40,000. 1. CROWN PRINCE 55 B. Boodramsingh; 2. MAGICAL WORLD 52 Rico Hernandez; 3. BLUE AGAVE 55 R. Jadoo; 4. SOCA HARMONY 52 S. Balroop; 5. MIDNIGHT LOVER 55 K. Santo; 6. SMOKING HEELS 52 P. Badrie; 7. TOP OF THE GAME 52 R. Ali; 8. ALPHA CENTAURI 52 T. Phillips; 9. SAIL AHOY 55 K, Khelawan.
RACE 7 – 3.50 - GOLD CUP (GRADE I) – IMPORTED 2 Y.O. & OVER AND WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER – 2000 Metres - $75,000. 1. GENERAL JN 57 S. Balroop; 2. PLEASANTLY BIG 57 T. Phillips; 3. AFFIRMATIVE 57 P. Badrie; 4. WISE GUY 54 K. Santo; 5. MASTER OF WAR 57 R. Jadoo; 6. MAKING HEADLINES 57 B. Boodramsingh; 7. MEMORIES 54 K. Balgobin; 8. REGAL INTENSION 57 K.Khelawan.