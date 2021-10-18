THERE will be no horse racing this weekend at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Arima Race Club (ARC) had projected Saturday to be the first day of action since the sport was shut down, for a second time because of coronavirus (Covid-19), six months ago.
During last Saturday’s media briefing, Prime Minister Keith Rowley gave the green light for the resumption of racing from November 1 with fully vaccinated fans allowed.
Betting shops had been cleared to open as part of the Government’s Safe Zone last week Monday and ARC officials mistakenly thought that staging live racing fell into this bracket.
Hence, racing was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was later pushed back by a week to give stakeholders more time to get into the “fully vaccinated” category.
This latest news is definitely very disappointing for fans and club officials, who are now working feverishly to determine a date for the restart.
November 1 is a Monday and since racing is usually staged on Saturdays, the logical resumption date is November 6.
However, this will be the second and final day of the Breeders’ Cup — at Del Mar, California, USA — and there is usually no local racing on the biggest international day of the season.
If the ARC decides to continue this tradition, the eagerly-anticipated return would be the Saturday after, the day the club had projected to be their second day when they had planned this Saturday as the first.
The middle of the three legs of the Triple Crown — Midsummer Classic — has already been cancelled because of the amount of time lost, and there will now be even more pressure to stage the other two.
The prestigious three-year-old series was projected to get going on November 13, but that looks improbably at this stage and the Guineas could now take place two weeks later.
The Trinidad Derby Stakes, the final jewel and most prestigious race on the calendar, was planned for December 11, but could be pushed back to Boxing Day (December 26) — for the first time since 1980 when it was contested at Queen’s Park Savannah.