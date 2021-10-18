(flashback)DERBY DASH: Wise Guy, right, with champion apprentice Kimal Santo in the irons, hits the finish line first in the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes yesterday to become the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport of horse racing was centralised at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, in 1994. Apache, left, and Bella Riva were second and third, respectively, in the 2,000-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds, while Princess Steffani placed fourth to complete a sweep of the board for champion trainer John O’Brien.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK