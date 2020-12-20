No room for grey

Jason Holder marked his first Australian Big Bash appearance with a win as fellow West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite grabbed a couple of wickets to help Sydney Sixers overcome Adelaide Strikers by 38 runs, yesterday.

Fresh from the disappointing tour of New Zealand where West Indies lost both Tests heavily, Holder’s only fireworks came when he struck a four and a six in scoring 11 not out off five balls towards the end as Sixers ended on 177 for five.

Daniel Christian top-scored with a 16-ball 50 while captain Daniel Hughes stroked a patient 46 not out off 41 balls. Jason Holder leaves the field with Daniel Hughes following their partnership.