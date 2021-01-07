No schools cricket this term

There will be no Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) competitions in the current school term.
This was confirmed by SSCL president Surujdath Mahabir yesterday, who noted that there will be no schools cricket unless approval is granted by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.
The majority of local sports have been on hold since March last year. All SSCL competitions also ended in March when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While some local sports have resumed and national teams are being allowed to prepare for international competition, two of the country’s biggest sports - cricket and football - are yet to resume at the domestic level.
Mahabir stated that “SSCL will be having no cricket unless approval is granted by the MOH and MOE. Also, none (school cricket) this school term, which ends in March.”
While he is hopeful that some sporting activities for student athletes will be able to resume later this year, he said any plans to offer those recreational activities to students will have to be approved by both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.
“We are hopeful by April, if the approval is granted, we can provide some meaningful recreational activities for our students. We believe it will be best for their physical and mental health,” said Mahabir.
“Our Under-19 cricket for 2021 (girls and boys) will be T20 competitions only, preferably on holidays and afternoons, so there will be no loss of school/teaching time,” he added.
“We are also hopeful that some time in Term Three we can have our Under-16 & Under-14 Competitions. (girls and boys).
“Additionally, to build on its success over the last six years, we will like to have our Girls Hardball Interzonal Competition in April/May, if conditions allow,” Mahabir concluded.