No Seales for India Tests

Uncapped Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie have earned call-ups to the West Indies Test team but seamer Jayden Seales “is not quite ready to return” for the upcoming two-match series against India, starting Wednesday, at Windsor Park, in Dominica.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the squad for the first match against India with T&T pacer Shannon Gabriel in the mix along with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.
Cornwall, who was refereed to as an “all-rounder” by CWI, played his last Test in November 2021. He is one of two spinners in the side, the other being left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is unavailable for selection as he is undergoing rehabilitation from injury.
Speaking about the inclusion of the left-handed McKenzie and Athanaze, chairman of CWI selectors Desmond Haynes, said he has been very impressed by both men.
“We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” said Haynes.
Of the spin department, the former West Indies opener said: “We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.”
He continued: “We had Jayden Seales here in the camp and he has made good progress during his rehab from surgery. However, we felt he is not yet quite ready to return, and we don’t want to risk him at this stage. Kyle Mayers was also considered but he has some niggles, and the precaution is not to have him in the rigours of a five-day match at this stage.”
Looking ahead to the series, the CWI lead selector noted it will be challenging as the team starts the new cycle of the ICC Test Match Championship and that “we want to build and improve and strive to move up the ladder.”
The West Indies squad will travel to Dominica tomorrow following their ongoing pre-series camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will have training sessions on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the build-up to the match.
The Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series powered by Yes Bank will be the first fixtures for both West Indies and India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship.
The first match bowls off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (7.30 p.m. India time). The second Test will be played from July 20-24 at the Queen’s Park Oval, and is a historic one marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.
WI Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Travelling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.