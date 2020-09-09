Trinidad and Tobago defender Daystar Swift will have no second season in New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership netball competition.
Swift, 28, plays the positions of goal keeper or goal defence for Trinidad and Tobago and has represented the national side in two World Cup tournaments, in 2015 and in 2019. She has also represented T&T at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
An injury-hit first season in New Zealand saw Swift having limited playing time for Robinhood Northern Stars, during a season twice stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Swift and Ascot Steele shooter Kalifa McCollin are in Barbados en route to Trinidad following the end of the season.
As reported recently, Swift, a school-teacher in T&T, had said she was unlikely to have a second season, having fulfilled a dream of plying professionally in New Zealand. This was confirmed when Robinhood Northern Stars announced their full 2021 roster this week with the Trinidadian not included. The Stars announced a number of new faces along with foundation member and New Zealand Silver Fern, Maia Wilson, and fellow Silver Fern and new recruit Gina Crampton who makes her first move north having spent her ANZ Premiership career with the Southern Steel.
Bringing experience to a new-look defensive end will be former Silver Fern Anna Harrison who is returning to New Zealand’s elite league after a two-year absence. The core of this year’s team returns, including Silver Ferns Development Squad member Jamie Hume along with Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Lisa Mather and Oceane Maihi.
Stars’ general manager Dianne Lasenby said they were pleased to have confirmed their playing roster for next season. “It’s great to be in a position to name our full team and we’re looking forward to building towards the 2021 ANZ Premiership,” she said.
Stars’ head coach Kiri Wills said she was excited with the mix of core players from this season and the new faces who would bring many different strengths to the side.
“I feel like there is a real Stars spine that we are developing, from Maia Wilson, who has been with us right from the start through, to the blend of experience we have across the court,” she said.