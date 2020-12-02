No support

Mervyn Dillon is not shocked that he’s no longer coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricket team. But he is disappointed, very disappointed with the way his tenure has ended.
On Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) announced former manager David Furlonge as the new Red Force coach following an interview process that concluded last week with ten candidates from an original list of 18 being interviewed by an independent committee headed by Dr Allen Sammy.
However, asked for his reaction to his non-selection yesterday, Dillon, whose contract as coach ended earlier this year said, “I was not very surprised. I saw it coming, based on a number of events. Even during my coaching period, I could tell that people were not happy in positions that could affect me getting the job back despite the success of the team.”
Dillon was appointed by the TTCB during the 2018-2019 season to replace Kelvin Williams with the Red Force in the lower reaches of the table in the West Indies Four-Day Championship. They ended the season in the top half—fourth place—and this season, which ended early because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dillon’s charges finished second, representing the Red Force’s best position since the Championship started in 2014.
“It is very disappointing because here we have people talking about cricket and the development of cricket in general, and I want people to remember what the state of our team was before we took over,” Dillon said. “The facts were that under my tenure we beat Guyana for the first time in ten years; we scored the most centuries in the regional four-day tournament (eight); we lost in the semis in the Super50 but we won eight out of nine games (before then) and when you look at beating Barbados, the eventual winners of the (four-day) tournament convincingly at that, I think when you look at those things and the general performance of the team, it is unbelievable to me that for the first time ever the position (of coach) is being advertised.”
Dillon did not question the actual interview process but in wishing the team and new coach Furlonge well, he raised the issue of “a conflict of interest between someone being the manager of the team and then applying for the coaching job immediately after, and writing a report that they refused to let me see.”
The former West Indies and T&T fast bowler also had strong opinions on how the TTCB handled certain issues during his tenure, including Denesh Ramdin’s public criticism of him and former chief selector Tony Gray.
“That was one person (Ramdin) crying baby because they were dropped because of poor performance. His replacement (Joshua Da Silva) is now on a West Indies tour to New Zealand.”
He added: “A player is allowed to go to the media and chastise the team and the coach and selectors wrongfully, and he never got a disciplinary hearing... From that time I saw the little support I got from the board which was unbelievable to me.”
Asked if he would have changed anything about how he handled the job, Dillon claimed there was nothing that needed changing.
“I was fully aware of the environment that existed (when I took over). I tried to create an environment of trust and transparency,” he said.
Dillon now must go job-hunting but first is waiting to see “how this Covid situation evolves.”
And despite how things ended with the Red Force, he does not rule out another stint in the future.
“I am a coach and a proud Trinidadian and this is the ultimate job for me. The only thing that would exceed that would be West Indies coach.”