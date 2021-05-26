Anthony Bramble

SELECTED:  Anthony Bramble was included in the Guyana squad

There were no surprises in the recent West Indies Professional Cricket League players draft, with franchises opting for home grown players to complete their 15-man squads for the new season.

With franchises requiring just two players to complete their squads, only two rounds of the draft took place via video call, and most of the picks were emerging players with little first class experience.

Five-time champions Guyana Jaguars were the only ones opting for experience, with wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble and fast Keon Joseph selected.

Bramble, 30, has played 66 first class matches, averaging 30 with three hundreds and has also played 56 List A games.

The 29-year-old Joseph, who was once on the brink of West Indies senior team selection, has played 46 first class matches and has taken 110 wickets. Both players have been fixtures in the Guyana side in recent years.

Reigning champions Barbados Pride have, meanwhile, scooped up 20-year-old left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop who turned out for them in the Super50 Cup earlier this year. Bishop, who has taken 32 wickets from 22 List A game, is yet to make his first class debut.

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan, who like Bishop turned out for Pride in this year’s Super50 Cup, is the Bridgetown franchise’s other pick, the 26-year-old yet to also play first class cricket despite 45 wickets from 26 List A outings.

Fast bowler Nicholson Gordon, 29, with only eight first class matches and five List A outings since his regional debut 12 years ago, joins novice Alwyn Williams in being picked by their native Jamaica Scorpions.

Windward Island Volcanoes signed the virtually unknown pair of Vincentian Darius Martin and Dominican Gillon Tyson while Leeward Islands Hurricanes have opted for 28-year-old fast bowler Nino Henry who made his first class debut last season and 23-year-old left-arm spinner Daniel Doram, who played the last of three first class matches three years ago.

All 90 players across the six franchises will receive 12-month retainer contracts starting July 1.

