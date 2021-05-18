NO SURPRISES

The core of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad will come from their provisional 18-man squad named yesterday for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia which will feature 15 T20 matches.
The squad, which will be led by Kieron Pollard, sees a recall for explosive all-rounder Andre Russell who has not featured for West Indies in 14 months.
Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas, both of whom have struggled with fitness issues in recent months, have been included. Not in the squad is mystery spinner Sunil Narine, whose last appearance for the regional side came in 2019.
A Cricket West Indies (CWI) spokesperson said that last year, Narine had informed lead selector Roger Harper that he was not ready to return to international cricket and that if Narine’s position changes then the selectors would consider him for selection.
The Windies will play five T20s against each of the opponents and according to the home team’s head coach Phil Simmons, those matches will be crucial in preparing the team for the T20 World Cup, while West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said they will use the fixtures to determine the best XI for the tournament, which is set to take place in October and November in India.
In terms of their preparations for their title defence, Simmons said they are at a point where they have identified who will make up the core of the World Cup squad and will be using the upcoming matches to make sure the players are in tune with each other ahead of the showpiece event.
“These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. We have assembled a very solid squad — with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket,” said Simmons.
“We are at that point where we have identified those who we will look to be the core of the squad to defend our World Cup title, so we want to make sure the upcoming matches create that environment — the way we train, the way we plan, the way we execute and the chemistry within the group. We won five years ago, so the next few weeks and months will be major steppingstones on the road towards defending our title and being World Champions for a third time,” the West Indies coach added.
Meanwhile, Harper said the provisional roster was put together with the T20I home series matches against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in mind. “This gives us the opportunity to continue to build towards the upcoming World Cup and to determine our best squad and our ideal eleven,” Harper explained.
The “Men in Maroon” are the defending ICC IT20 World Champions and also lifted the title in 2012. The provisional squad will quarantine and train in St Lucia ahead of the first T20I series against South Africa starting on the June 26 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium.
The official squad will subsequently be selected and announced ahead of each series and all players and support staff will undergo rigorous Covid-19 testing prior to and during each of these engagements.
WEST INDIES PROVISIONAL T20 SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.