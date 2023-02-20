CHEQUEDA De Boulet captured the women’s title in anti-climactic fashion in the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament last Tuesday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The overwhelming favourite was scheduled to tackle Amara Urquhart in the “virtual” final after both players had won their two other matches in the top-four playoff, but did even have to pick up her racquet as her opponent withdraw with injury.
De Boulet, who captured a Triple Crown when the National Championship was last staged in 2019, had crushed her four opponents in the first round-robin group stage the week before and was just as clinical in her two matches in the final phase.
Urquhart also did not lose a match in the tournament and also played unbeaten to capture the Under-17 crown in the junior equivalent competition three days earlier.
Cathline Ramroop, who had lifted the Under-17 trophy in the last tournament before the sport was shut down almost exactly three years ago because of Covid-19, had been stunned 21-18, 21-18 by the player from the Cristars Club the night before, and she settled for third place with a 21-4, 21-16 triumph over Rachel Ragoonanan.
The tournament began with ten players doing battle in two round-robin groups the week before, and there was also a playoff for places fifth through eighth places last Monday and Tuesday night. Destiny Rattan ended up fifth and was followed by Tenniya Tobias, Tishelle George and Kevi-Ann Quamina, respectively.
Fans were looking forward to a showdown between De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake, but the six-time national champ pulled out the night of her first match, two days after the competition began on February 6.