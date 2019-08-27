No thank you!

Keith Look Loy

TTSL PRESIDENT: Keith Look Loy

Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) president Keith Look Loy has said that the Super League will not be sucked into what he describes as the “orbit of failure” of the TT Pro League (TTPL).

Look Loy, the owner of TTSL club FC Santa Rosa, was responding to questions yesterday from the Trinidad Express about a proposal from the Pro League Board that Super League clubs form a “second tier” for the TT Pro League. The TTSL president was frank in his response. “Not at all,” he stated. “The Super League clubs are interested in one elite league but what they want us to do is to become part of their orbit of failure,” Look Loy added.

AKEEM STEWART set a world record in capturing Trinidad and Tobago’s first gold medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday, Stewart, who placed 12th in the Men’s shot put at the 2019 Pan American Games, excelled in the para competition, throwing the discus 63.70 metres to land the gold medal in the F64 category. That distance broke his own F43 world record.

