No thank you!

Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) president Keith Look Loy has said that the Super League will not be sucked into what he describes as the “orbit of failure” of the TT Pro League (TTPL).
Look Loy, the owner of TTSL club FC Santa Rosa, was responding to questions yesterday from the Trinidad Express about a proposal from the Pro League Board that Super League clubs form a “second tier” for the TT Pro League. The TTSL president was frank in his response. “Not at all,” he stated. “The Super League clubs are interested in one elite league but what they want us to do is to become part of their orbit of failure,” Look Loy added.