WILL LEE failed to complete a Triple Crown when the curtain fell on the National Badminton Championship Friday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After winning the singles crown for the second time in succession, the former national Under-19 champion was thrown off the track when he and former top-ranked player Alistair Espinoza were stunned 21-14, 21-18 in the doubles final by Rahul Rampersad and German Milind Ogale.
Rampersad, a former player and president of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association, was making his first appearance in a tournament in over five years.
Jada Renales also returned from an absence of over five years in triumph.
The left-hander helped Lee win his second title by taking down Rachel Ragoonanan and Nathaniel Khillawan 21-14, 21-11 in the mixed doubles final.
The programme began with Lee, winner of the singles crown when this tournament was list contested in 2019, defeating former Caribbean Under-11 and 15 champ Reece Marcano 22-20, 20-22, 21-10 for title.
And then Chequeda De Boulet also went on to make it two straight, when she whipped six-time champ Nekeisha Blake 21-17, 21-8.
The 21-yeat-old came back later with the assistance Rhea Khan—a former Caribbean junior champ—to whip Janiah Boodoosingh and Faith Mollah 21-14, 21-12 in the doubles final.
De Boulet was in the mixed doubles draw, but she and former national Under-19 champ Matthaus Wilford pulled out without playing a match.
Anuj Talwar and Sunil Ramadhar secured double crowns in the Masters category of the five-night tournament.
Talwar was impressive when the sport returned from a three-year pandemic hiatus last month, and he won all three matches in straight sets in a straight round-robin event for the Over-35 crown.
The Indian who is residing here and Tobias Frenking went on to take the doubles title by winning their two matches.
After beating Darron Charles, a former national champ from the 1990s, 21-6, 21-8, Ramadhar halted Christopher Joachim 23-21, 17-21, 21-9 in the Over-45 final.
Ramadhar and multiple champ Andre Lewis captured the doubles title with a 21-10, 21-18 triumph over Anand Jaggernath and Dharm Pal.