While Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge has seen improvement in his players from their first practice match at the start of December to now, he said there are still areas that need work and they will be targeting some of those when practice matches resume from tomorrow.
The players will be involved in three 50-over practice matches tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, after the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board plans for a four-team 50-over tournament had to be pushed back pending government approval.
TTCB boss Azim Bassarath confirmed yesterday that with no word from the Government, the Board was left we no choice but to push back the start of the zonal competition, which was geared towards preparing the T&T Red Force team for next month’s Regional Super50 Cup.
The four-team competition, which was set to feature the cream of the crop of T&T cricketers, was supposed to get going this week pending government approval.
Bassarath said he wrote to the Ministry of Health seeking approval to host the tournament, which would have given the players vying for selection some much-needed match practice. However, as of yesterday, Bassarath said the Board had not gotten any response from officials.
However, the TTCB president is hopeful that the Prime Minister’s next Covid-19 update will bring more clarity in terms of the future for local sporting activity, which has largely been on hold since March last year.
Meanwhile, the Red Force players were taken out of their comfort zone during their first training session of the year yesterday at the Brian Recreation Lara Ground in Santa Cruz.
Furlonge outlined his plans for the week, stating that the first session of the year was productive, and praised the attitude of the players.
“We had a two-hour physical session. It was a good session and 95 per cent of the players attended so we are getting close to that 100 per cent we are looking for. The session was excellent, and the attitude of the players was fantastic,” said Furlonge.
“We took them out of their comfort zone. We had them in Santa Cruz and they trained through rainy conditions and there were no complaints. They did everything that was asked of them and they did not complain,” he added.
In terms of what he and skipper Kieron Pollard would like to see from the players in the upcoming games, Furlonge said: “The captain wants to see discipline and consistency. We also want to see the players thinking about the game a bit more and working on specifics.”
In terms of specific areas, Furlonge that while he was pleased with the runs being scored in the last practice match at the end of December, he will have to focus a bit more on the bowlers and limiting the amount of runs being scored at the end of the innings.
“The running between the wickets has seen great improvement, but I still feel we can improve in the dot ball percentages. What we saw in the previous game was a plan from the batsmen. They accelerated the scoring throughout the innings and they were going at 13 runs per over in the final ten overs. So, they weathered the early part of the innings and gradually increased their rate of scoring,” Furlonge explained.
“What we need to do now is to go back and look at the last ten overs and see what the bowlers did and what we need to do to reduce the volume of runs being scored at the end,” he said.
While he said the death-bowling is one area he will be looking at this week, they will take it one game at a time.
“This schedule is not cast in stone. If we see something that we need to work on from the first game, we can work on that before the second match. The goal is to get it right by the time we leave for Antigua,” Furlonge added.