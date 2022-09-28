Just one goal separated San Juan North Secondary and Trinity College East yesterday. And the player making the difference was Larry Noel.
For the 12th time in four matches so far this season in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League, the San Juan striker found the back of the net. And yesterday, his second minute effort was enough to earn his side all three points in Trincity and keep San Juan on course for a semi-final spot.
The Group B leaders hold a healthy advantage on goal difference only, over Presentation College San Fernando, who kept pace with their East Zone rivals with a 3-0 win over Moruga Secondary. Presentation skipper Caleb Boyce notched his fourth goal of the season in the first half as “Pres” picked up their fourth win.
Back in Trincity, a sodden field did not make for a free-flowing game. The two teams had to slog it out in heavy going. Noel’s strike said much about the kind of afternoon it would be. A long clearance by goalkeeper Xavion Haynes found Player-of-the-Match Noel in the penalty area. Noel fluffed his attempted snap shot but the ball stopped dead in a puddle of water and the San Juan captain was able to continue his run and side-foot the ball past Trinity East keeper Brandon Dalrymple.
It would not be the last time the players would have to contend with such sudden stops but the defenders on both sides—the Trinity East ones especially—worked hard not to give the strikers too much shooting space.
Noel was a well-marked man but still had chances to double, even triple his tally, which he wasted. In the middle of the field, teammate Lindell Sween also showed good foot skills with runs into the 18-yard box. In the first half Sween also showed competence with the dead ball, curling a right-side free-kick onto Dalrymple’s crossbar.
The Trinity keeper was the busier of the two custodians, repeatedly making stops from Sween, Noel and company. At the other end, Trinity’s Jaheim Faustin also hit the near upright from a left-side free-kick, but he had precious few good chances.
Elsewhere in the group, goals by Stephon James, Mussadiq Mohammed, Aydon Caruth and Zion Aberdeen provided the insurance for Queen’s Royal College, who withstood a late double strike by J’Lon Matthews, to defeat Malick Secondary 4-2 on St Mary’s Ground and stay in third place, five points behind the leaders. And East Mucurapo Secondary moved up to fourth following their 2-1 away victory at Chaguanas North Secondary.
Yesterday’s scores:
Trinity East 0 San Juan North 1 (Larry Noel)
Chaguanas North 1 East Mucurapo 2 (Zion Harley 2)
Malick 2 (J’Lon Matthews 2) QRC 4 (Stephon James, Mussadiq Mohammed, Aydon Caruth, Zion Aberdeen)
Presentation Sando 3 (Mackeil Edwards, Caleb Boyce, Micah Brathwaite) Moruga 0