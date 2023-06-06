Noel’s funeral on Saturday

CLAUDE NOEL will be buried on Saturday. The funeral for the former boxing world champion will be held at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima, from 3.30 p.m. Noel, 74, passed on May 21.
Noel became the country’s first world titleholder when he outpointed Mexican Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzalez (19-0, 16 knockouts) over 15 rounds in Atlantic City, USA, scoring a unanimous points decision for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.
Noel was 33 at the time of the 1981 world title bout. Noel twice held the Commonwealth (lightweight) title and was also a Latin American champion.
For his historic achievement, Noel was bestowed the Chaconia (Gold) in 1982 and given a house in Malabar, Arima, by the government of the day.
He was also honoured in his native Tobago with the naming of the Claude Noel Highway.