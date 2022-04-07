AFTER an absence of two years, the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour will return in two weeks.
The circuit usually begins in April, but about a month before the start of the 2020 season, the Covid-19 virus began causing shutdowns all around the world and the last two seasons ended up being cancelled.
There are ten scheduled three-day tournaments in this year’s circuit, beginning in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on Friday April 22.
The Central American country usually hosts more than one event every season and this year will be no different, as the third leg will also be staged there – in La Paz – at the end of June.
The majority of events will take place in the Dominican Republic for the second time in succession, but there will be none in Trinidad and Tobago for the fourth consecutive time.
After staging three tournaments in 2019, the Dominican Republic will host four this time, beginning with back-to-back events after the fourth stage, tentatively scheduled for Belize during the third weekend in July.
The first of the quartet will take place the following weekend in Santo Domingo, and the players will then travel to Puerto Plata the following weekend (August 5-7) for the sixth leg.
And after heading to Canada in the last weekend in the month for the next tournament, the tour will return to the Dominican Republic for the eighth stage in Punta Cana the following weekend.
The circuit will end in Hato Mayor on Sunday November 6, after the ninth leg takes place in Nicaragua in the middle of October.
The second tournament in the series is billed for Cuba from May 6-8.
T&T have not staged an event since the final stage took place in the sister isle in 2016. Trinidad had hosted at Mission Beach, Toco, in 2012 and the following year at Maracas Bay.
According to the last NORCECA beach rankings – at the end of 2019 – T&T men were listed at No. 7 and their women, No. 12.
Both the men and women from the United States are ranked No. 1.