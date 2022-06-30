Norman’s windball cricket league is back

The 18th edition of Norman’s Windball Cricket League bowls off on July 10 with over $30,000 in prize money up for grabs.
Forty-four teams have registered to be part of the tournament which makes a return following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.
The latest edition of the competition will be played at the Eddie Hart Savannah for the first time with defending Premier Division champions Morefire in the mix as they try to retain the trophy.
The winners of the Premier Division will collect a first-place cash prize of $13,000 while the runners-up will pocket $6,000 and the third- and fourth-placed teams will get $1,000 each.
There will also be an Over-40 division which will carry a winner’s purse of $7,000 and second-place prize of $4,000. The third- and fourth-placed teams will also get $1,000 each. The Best of the Rest prizes are also enticing, with $3,000 going to the top team and $2,000 for the second-place side.
Despite making a return after over two years, the tournament organisers said all the teams were eager to sign up.
The competition was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, but owing to the recent inclement weather, the start date has been pushed back to next week Sunday when the defending champions Morefire will open the tournament against Level up in the Premier Division, bowling off at noon.
The Over-40s will get going on the same day with X-Men up against Mx Out at 2 p.m. and Allegiance taking on Legacy from 4 p.m.