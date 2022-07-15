Norman’s Windball Cricket League was back in full swing last Sunday at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua with defending Premier Division champions More Fire opening their title defence with an easy 36-run victory over Level up.

Stephan Wharwood struck an unbeaten 45 while Tevon Jadoo hit 30 as More Fire posted 102 for two off their 12 overs. Level Up replied with 66 for eight.

In the other Premier Division game on the opening day, XIL beat SSC by 16 runs while in the Over-40 Division, X Men defeated Max Out by 71 runs.

There will be over $30,000 in prize money up for grabs in the 18th edition of the tournament. The winners of the Premier Division will collect a first-place cash prize of $13,000. While the competition was originally scheduled to start on July 3, due to the inclement weather, the start date was pushed back to July 10.

Summarised Scores:

Premier Division

More Fire 102-2, 12 overs) (Stephen Wharwood 45 n.o. Tevon Jadoo 30; Wazir Macoon 1/17) vs Level Up 66-8, 12 overs (Zahir Abasali 31; Anil Dookran 2/9, Tevon Jadoo 1/6) --More Fire won by 36 runs

XIL 65-5, 12 overs (Justin Khan 18, Riaz Ali 17; Shamed Ali 1/10) vs SSC 49-7, 12 overs (Marc Panchu 10; Christopher John 2/6) --XIL Won by 16 runs

Over-40 Division

X Men 93-7, 12 overs (Rikki Benjamin 18; Perry Jaggan 2/20) vs Max Out 22, 10.1 overs (Curt Smart 4/2) --X Men won by 71 runs

Norman’s windball league returns

Five claim ‘Sagicor’ double crowns

FIVE players captured double crowns in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Sebastien Byng, Connor Carrington, Ryan Steuart and Tobagonians Makeda Bain and Josiah Hills won singles and doubles titles in the seven-day tournament.

T&T’s Powder traded to Tulsa

FC Tulsa has announced that it has finalised a trade to bring in a proven young midfielder/defender Noah Powder to bolster its backline.

Powder, has played for MLS club Real Salt Lake and was recently a part of the Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team for CCOCACAF Nations League matches against Nicaragua, Bahamas and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hadad’s e-mail account hacked

SUSANNA HADAD, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF), has had her e-mail account hacked, resulting in the leak of confidential material revealing the Federation’s correspondence to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) seeking funds to host two national championships events.

PASSING THE BATON

Keston Bledman has had many successes competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x100 metres relay. His most recent podium finish at a high profile meet came at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he teamed up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for sprint relay silver.

Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.