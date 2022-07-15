Norman’s windball league returns

Norman’s Windball Cricket League was back in full swing last Sunday at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua with defending Premier Division champions More Fire opening their title defence with an easy 36-run victory over Level up.
Stephan Wharwood struck an unbeaten 45 while Tevon Jadoo hit 30 as More Fire posted 102 for two off their 12 overs. Level Up replied with 66 for eight.
In the other Premier Division game on the opening day, XIL beat SSC by 16 runs while in the Over-40 Division, X Men defeated Max Out by 71 runs.
There will be over $30,000 in prize money up for grabs in the 18th edition of the tournament. The winners of the Premier Division will collect a first-place cash prize of $13,000. While the competition was originally scheduled to start on July 3, due to the inclement weather, the start date was pushed back to July 10.
Summarised Scores:
Premier Division
More Fire 102-2, 12 overs) (Stephen Wharwood 45 n.o. Tevon Jadoo 30; Wazir Macoon 1/17) vs Level Up 66-8, 12 overs (Zahir Abasali 31; Anil Dookran 2/9, Tevon Jadoo 1/6) --More Fire won by 36 runs
XIL 65-5, 12 overs (Justin Khan 18, Riaz Ali 17; Shamed Ali 1/10) vs SSC 49-7, 12 overs (Marc Panchu 10; Christopher John 2/6) --XIL Won by 16 runs
Over-40 Division
X Men 93-7, 12 overs (Rikki Benjamin 18; Perry Jaggan 2/20) vs Max Out 22, 10.1 overs (Curt Smart 4/2) --X Men won by 71 runs