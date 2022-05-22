North beat South in ‘Classic’

Justin Jagessar

CENTURION: Justin Jagessar

North clinched the Price Club Under-17 North/South Classic trophy with a four-wicket victory over South at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

North seemed to be headed for one-sided win after reducing South to 70 for seven off 20 overs but they Southerners showed some fight with skipper Justin Jagessar hitting 128 and Alexander Chase hitting 49 to get them to 224 all out off 50 overs.

North replied with 225 for six off 47.2 overs with Samir Saroop scoring 52 and the rest of the middle order all chipping in with handy scores.

After losing Kavir Boodoosingh in the second over, Saroop put on 60 runs for the second wicket with Verran Batchu (26) and 47 with skipper Andrew Rambaran (30) before finally being dislodged in the 33rd over with his team in driver’s seat at 137 for four.

Orlando James and Rondell Ramlogan then came in to take North over the line with Orlando hitting an unbeaten 32 off 46 balls and Ramgogan hitting two fours and a six in his knock of 22 not out off 19 balls.

Earlier, North’s Rikki Ragoonanan put them on top with the ball, grabbing five for 30 off his ten overs as South struggled to get going. It was not until Chase joined his skipper in the 23rd over that the innings was revived.

The pair added 132 for the ninth wicket, batting until the final over before Chase was bowled by Kyle Ramdoo (2/11) having faced 82 balls and struck three sixes and three fours.

Jagessar was out off the penultimate ball of the innings, caught by Saroop. The South skipper faced 152 balls and struck 15 fours and four sixes and despite coming out on the losing end, he was still named Player of the Match.

Summarised Scores:

South 224 (50 overs) (Justin Jagessar 128, Alexander Chase 49; Rikki Ragoonanan 5/30) vs North 225-6 (47-2 overs) Samir Saroop 52, Orlando James 32 n.o., Akshay Seecharan 3/32) —North won by 4 wickets

