North clinch U-19 Classic

Fast bowler Abdur Rahman Juman set them up with the ball while Andrew Rambaran did the job with the bat as North whipped South by seven wickets to clinch the Price Club Under-19 North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
After winning the toss and bowling first, Juman gave his team the perfect start, grabbing three early wickets South were reduced to 33 for four before rallying to post a sub-par 113 off 31.4 overs.
Rambaran then struck an unbeaten 47 off 63 balls to anchor the North chase as they replied with 115 for three off 27.2 overs.
Rambaran needed to step up with the bat after Liam Mamchan removed both North openers Kyle Ramdoo (16) and Kavir Boodoosingh (5) before Ricardo Chase sent back Orlando James for 12.
Despite the early wickets from Mamchan, South were never in any real danger with Rambaran taking charge of the chase and batting for close to two hours to see his team over the finish line.
Rambaran also played a part with the ball earlier in the game grabbing two wickets 14 runs to wrap up the South innings after pacers Juman and Joshua E James took apart the top order.
Riyaad Mohammed tried to set the tone for the South innings, cutting James for four to backward point to get off the mark while Juman started with a wide down the leg-side for four at the other end.
But both bowlers found their groove quickly with Juman striking with his first legal delivery which kicked off the surface and nicked the shoulder of Nick Ramlal’s (1) bat on the way to wicketkeeper Ramdoo to took an easy catch.
The next ball was even better with Kyle Kissoondath guiding it to Sachin Emrit at first slip for a first-ball “duck”.
James removed Mohammed, caught by Orlando James for 21 before Juman bowled Jacen Agard to put South in total control.
Luke Ali top-scored for South with 23 while Ronilster Perreira (18) and Fareez Ali (11) both reach double figures but the North spinners Rambaran and Abdullah Cambridge turned the screws to ensure the innings never recovered.