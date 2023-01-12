NORTH ON TOP

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre combined to put North in command on the opening day of the four-day Soca Kings North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Spin was expected to play a big role and after pacer Uthman Muhammad’s strike in the second over, Pierre and Cariah went to work, grabbing three wickets for 42 runs and four for 28, respectively, as South were dismissed for 142 shortly after tea.
Only Jyd Goolie stood up with the bat, scoring 53, including six boundaries, for the South team, who would have been disappointed with their batting effort after skipper Imran Khan won the toss and opted to take first strike.
The North batters had a better time in the middle late in the day with openers Keagan Simmons, unbeaten on 26, and Vikash Mohan, nine not out, seeing their team to 46 without loss at stumps, ensuring their bowlers’ hard work earlier in the day was not in vain.
South were under the gun from the onset after Muhammad (1-33) sent back opener Cephas Cooper in the second over for a duck, the right-handed batter attacking a ball outside off-stump and edging to Cariah at second slip.
The South team continued to struggle with Khary Pierre trapping Navin Bidaisee lbw for 12 before removing Kjorn Ottley, caught at leg-slip by Tion Webster, also for 12. However, Jason Mohammed steadied the innings through lunch, even belting two fours off Pierre just before the break to take his team to 50 for three.
But the South slide resumed after the interval with Pierre striking again, this time getting a delivery to spin away from the right-handed Mohammed, who got an edge to Amir Jangoo behind the wicket, out for 27.
Goolie, who came to the middle with his team under the pump, kept the innings alive with a vital knock that spanned two-and-a-half hours. But wickets kept falling at the other end, with the introduction of Cariah having an immediate impact.
The leg-spinner got away with a short ball which Kyle Kissoondath (14) pulled straight to Vikash Mohan at short mid-wicket, leaving the South team tottering at 90 for five. Goolie then clipped Muhammad for four to take the team to triple figures and eventually brought up his half-century with a double off Cariah.
Skipper Khan then struck Cariah to long off for four before edging his fellow leg-spinner to Webster at slip as South slipped to 125 for six just before the tea break.
There was even more drama to come in the final session when Amir Jangoo put down Bryan Charles off Cariah’s bowling, but wickets kept coming for the North team as Goolie was run out, having faced 92 delivers. Charles (9) departed shortly after, having gloved Vikash Mohan down the leg-side to Jangoo, while Cariah returned to pick up the final two wickets in one over as South failed to get past 150.
In reply, Simmons and Mohan batted for just over an hour in the evening and denied the South bowlers for 19 overs through the close of play. The match continues today from 10 a.m.
Summarised Scores
South 142 all out (60.3 overs) (Jyd Goolie 53, Jason Mohammed 27; Yannic Cariah 4-28, Khary Pierre 3-42) vs North 47 without loss (19 overs) (Keagan Simmons 26 n.o., Vikash Mohan 9 n.o.)