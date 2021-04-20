North/Tobago upset East/North East

North/Tobago denied East/North East a perfect record in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials, defeating them by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Inserted to bat first for the first time in three games, East/North East could only muster 183 all out off 40 overs with a top-score of 41 coming in extras column.
The next best score of 37 came from Shazad Mohammed while opener Giovanni Gajadhar chipped in with 28 and Rondell Ramlogan made an unbeaten 27 with the lower order.
North/Tobago responded with 184 for four off 46.1 overs with their top and middle order doing the job. Kyle Ramdoo fell four runs short of a half-century while Nicholas Elliott and Orlando James made 42 and 33 not out, respectively, to guide their team home.
Both teams were playing their final matches in the series and East/North East were heading into the encounter on the back of two victories punctuated by good performances with bat and ball.
However North/Tobago were determined to get at least one win in the competition and they got a solid start with fast-bowler Matthew Gittens delivering in his opening spell, grabbing three for 31 off six overs.
East/North East got a solid start from openers Gajadhar and Kavir Boodoosingh (10) before some quick wickets shifted the momentum to North/Tobago. The pair put on 35 runs before Gittens intervened, removing Boodoosingh, Andrew Rambaran and Ravinda Ramlal cheaply as he got into stride.
Boodoosingh was caught by Elliott while Rambaran and Ramlal were both trapped lbw for three and seven respectively as East/North East slipped to 53 for three in the 12th over.
Elliott then came into the attack and picked up a wicket in his second over with Gajadhar pulling a short ball and hitting it straight up for wicket-keeper Gerard Chin to take an easy catch. Gajadhar made 28 off 43 balls with one four.
North/Tobago kept the pressure on with their pacers, this time Joshua Yorke making another breakthrough in the next over with Sion Hackett chasing a wide ball and edging to Chin for just six as East/North East slipped further to 74 five. Jabari Phillip and Shazad Mohammed came together to take East/North East to triple figures before off-spinner Sachin Emrit took a easy return catch to dismiss Phillip for 12.
Mohammed went on to top-score for East/North East with 37 off 48 balls with five fours while Rondell Ramlogan chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 42 deliveries with four boundaries to boost the total towards the end.
In reply, Hackett (1/25 off six overs) struck early for East/North East, bowling Josh Telemaque for 13 with the score on 24 in the fourth over. Chin then edged behind off Saajid Chan Ragoonanan (1/14 off six overs) while Emrit was run out shortly after as East/North East fought back to stay in the hunt for perfect finish to the trials.
However, North/Tobago were disciplined with the bat with Ramdoo facing 73 balls for his top-score to put hoes team in control before he was caught by Boodoosingh off the bowling of leg-spinner Amraav Kistow with the score on 119 in the 34th over.
Elliott then stepped up to finish the job.
The Under-19 trials continue tomorrow with South East/South up against Central/South West while the series ends on Saturday with a ‘Best vs Best’ match at the same venue.
Summarised Scores:
East/North East 183 (Shazad Mohammed 37, Giovanni Gajadhar 28, Rondell Ramlogan 27; Matthew Gittens 3/31, Joshua Davis 2/30) vs North/Tobago 184-4 (46.1 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 46, Nicholas Elliott 42 n.o., Orlando James 33 n.o., Gerard Chin 25) —Result: North/Tobago won by 6 wickets.