North U-19s win big again

Amy Satterthwaite hit a fluent 75 and New Zealand’s bowlers suffocated India as the hosts secured a 62–run win to keep the race for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals wide open yesterday in Hamilton.

The White Ferns batted first and Satterthwaite’s knock off 84 balls and 50 from Amelia Kerr helped them to 260 for nine. New Zealand then bowled 162 dot balls as Lea Tahuhu – three for 17 from 10 overs – starred under the lights, as India were dismissed for 198