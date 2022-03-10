North U-19s win big again

The North Zone Under-19s maintained their winning form in the Price Club/Tiger Tanks Under-19 Youth Series with an emphatic 197-run triumph over North East at Diego Martin Sport Complex yesterday to finish the round robin phase with a perfect record.
Batting first yesterday, North posted 276 for eight off their 50 overs before dismissing North East for 79. Opening batter Kyle Ramdoo laid the foundation for the North innings with a solid 48 while Joshua Davis chipped in with 30 before Sachin Emrit struck 56 off 68 balls with four fours and Joshua James hit a run a ball 46 to boost the total.
In reply, only Vashish Maharaj reached double figures for North East, hitting 24 off 50 balls. James was the pick of the bowlers for North, picking up three early wickets to put his team on top. He finished with three for 19, while Joshua Davis chipped in with two for 23.
In the other Group A game, East whipped Tobago by nine wickets in a low-scoring match at Shaw Park in Tobago.
Both teams will progress to the semi-final finals.
Summarised scores:
Tobago 54 (Jordan Mohammed 5/19, Rikki Ragoonanan 2/10, Andrew Rambaran 2/0) vs East 56-1 (Kevir Boodoosingh 20 n.o.)
—East won by nine wickets.
North 276-8 (Sachin Emrit 56, Kyle Ramdoo 48, Joshua James 46, Joshua Davis 30; Vasant Singh 2/28, Rahul Soodeen 2/40, Ishmael Ali 2/52) vs North East 79, 24.5 overs (Vashish Maharaj 24; Joshua James 3/19, Joshua Davis 2/23)
—North won by 197 runs