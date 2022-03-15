The North Zone Under-19s will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited sponsored Under-19 Inter Zone cricket competition when they take on Central in the first semi-final today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 am.

North topped Group A with three dominant wins while Central finished second in Group B with one victory and two abandoned matches.

In the other semi-final, which takes place at the same venue tomorrow, Group B winners South will come up against Group A runners up East.

South won two matches in the group stage with the other being abandoned while East won two games in the group stage and lost one. The matches are of 50-overs duration.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES WOMEN WHIPPED

WINDIES WOMEN WHIPPED

West Indies reverted to old habits with another inept batting effort, laying the groundwork for their seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of unbeaten Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup, yesterday.

North vs Central in Under-19 Inter Zone semi

The North Zone Under-19s will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited sponsored Under-19 Inter Zone cricket competition when they take on Central in the first semi-final today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 am.

West Indies tackle England at Kensington

West Indies tackle England at Kensington

After five days of hard cricket in Antigua ended in a draw, the West Indies are looking to start fresh in the second Apex Test against England in Barbados starting today with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite intent on leading from the front on home soil.

Lobo leads I-League scoring

Lobo leads I-League scoring

Trinidad and Tobago footballer Marcus “Lobo” Joseph netted his third consecutive brace when leading Mohammedan SC to a 4-0 win over Indian Arrows, in India, on Saturday.

It’s four wins in four now for Mohammedan SC, who occupy top position in the Hero I-League (second flight).

Lawrence named Championship Manager of the Week

Lawrence named Championship Manager of the Week

Dennis Lawrence has been named English Football League (EFL) Championship Division Manager of the Week for overseeing Coventry’s 4-1 come-from-behind win over Sheffield United, on Saturday.

Lawrence is the first team coach at Coventry City. A promotion contender early in the season, the Sky Blues had tumbled out of the top four after a series of bad results and were 10th when Lawrence was informed he would be in charge on Saturday.

‘Nationals’ held 2-2 by South

‘Nationals’ held 2-2 by South

Trinidad and Tobago’s “National Pool” of players comprising T&T’s senior men and under-20 national footballers were held 2-2 by the Southern FA when the T&T Football Association (TTFA) zonal match-ups continued at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Sunday.

The “Nationals” opened the series with a 5-0 win over Eastern Counties two Sundays ago.