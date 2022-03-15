North vs Central in Under-19 Inter Zone semi

The North Zone Under-19s will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited sponsored Under-19 Inter Zone cricket competition when they take on Central in the first semi-final today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 am.
North topped Group A with three dominant wins while Central finished second in Group B with one victory and two abandoned matches.
In the other semi-final, which takes place at the same venue tomorrow, Group B winners South will come up against Group A runners up East.
South won two matches in the group stage with the other being abandoned while East won two games in the group stage and lost one. The matches are of 50-overs duration.