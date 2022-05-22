North/West run away with ‘Relay’ title

Shaniqua Bascombe was among the standout athletes for champion zone North/West at the Republic Bank/NAAATT Relay Festival, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Bascombe anchored North/West to victory in the women’s 4x100 metres, teaming up with Reneisha Andrews, Caliyah Wallace and Karessa Kirton for a 45.47 seconds clocking. Bascombe held off a strong challenge from South/Central anchor Mauricia Prieto to secure gold. South/Central claimed silver in 45.52, while North/East clocked 48.27 for a distant third.
North/West accumulated 242 points in the 22 scored events for a runaway triumph at the Festival. North/East finished second with 202. South/Central (197) and Tobago (60) were third and fourth, respectively. North/West topped 16 events, South/Central enjoyed four first-place finishes, and North/East had two wins.
Bascombe ran a 100-metre leg for North/West in the sprint medley. The 2022 Carifta Games girls’ under-20 double sprint medallist combined with Andrews, Nickili Lewis and Joshua Williams for gold in the 100x100x200x400 race in one minute, 35.38 seconds.
In the penultimate event on the programme, the women’s 4x200, Wallace, Bascombe, Kirton and Andrews captured gold for North/West in 1:37.59. The South/Central combination of Prieto, Kamaria Durant, Kyah La Fortune and Danae David bagged silver in 1:38.57.
In a fitting climax to the meet, Omari Lewis outleaned Jyasi Murray to hand North/West victory in the men’s 4x200m in 1:27.20. Ariel Kerr, Josiah Wilson and Nickili Lewis ran the first three legs for the winning team.
The North/East quartet—Kengel Christopher, Elijah Joseph, Kirdell McIntosh and Murray—gave a wholehearted effort. In the end, though, Omari Lewis, had just enough gas in his tank to deny Murray at the line.
North/West led the race for Relay Festival honours from the start, winning the opening event in fine style to send a clear signal to the other competing zones. Kayleigh Forde, Omare Thompson, Aniqah Bailey and Troy Llanos were just too fast for their rivals in the curtain-raising mixed 4x800m relay, completing the race in 8:55.36.
The North/West team of Khadeem Ryan, Dylan Woodruffe, Tahir Chance and Jamario Russell were comfortable winners of the boys’ under-17 4x100m in 43.04 seconds. In the girls’ under-17 4x200m, Symphony Patrick, Gianna Paul, Janika Jordan and Janae De Gannes were golden for North/West in 1:40.11.
One of the four South/Central victories came in the girls’ under-15 4x200m, Jael Archibald, Laquesha Robley, Durliana Rouse and Jenna Marie Thomas teaming up for gold in 1:49.15. Murray, Avindale Smith, McIntosh and Christopher handed North/East victory in the men’s 4x400 in 3:16.09. And in the boys’ under-20 4x200, Shakeem McKay, Josiah Peters, Jasiah Franklyn and Jaden De Souza produced a 1:27.17 clocking to claim the title for North/East.
Earlier, McKay produced a sizzling anchorleg run to snap up silver for his team in the boys’ under-20 4x400m. Gold, though, was out of reach, Andell Timothy, Keone John, Kyle Beckles and Cyril Sumner getting the win for North/West in 3:22.43.
In the boys’ under-20 4x100m, North/West proved to be the class of the field, Amiri Prescod, Timothy, Jordan Noel and Revell Webster teaming up for gold in 42.12 seconds. Tyrell Springer, Woodruffe, Russell and Kaiyin Morris were dominant for North/West in the boys’ under-17 4x4, the young quartet completing their four laps of the track in 3:25.21.
Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard won the invitational men’s 4x100m race for protective services teams, Tauren George, Jason John, Aidan Pierre and Kwame Joefield combining for a 44.24 seconds clocking. T&T Regiment (45.53) and T&T Regiment “B” (45.90) earned silver and bronze, respectively.
The T&T Fire Service quartet—Jonel Wight, Elle Hercules, McKayda Augustine and Apphia Glasgow—emerged victorious in the women’s protective services 4x100m in 53.44 seconds. The T&T Masters combination of Joan Hospedales, Romona Modeste, Ayanna Hutchinson-Britton and Michelle Sturge finished second in 54.59, with third spot going to T&T Air Guard (56.35).
Colin Pereira was golden in the lone individual event on the programme, the men’s 1500m. The T&T Regiment runner clocked 4:08.85 to finish well ahead of Stephon Gould (4:17.04) and Donnell Francis (4:21.57).