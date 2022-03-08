North win again in U-19 series

North Zone continued to dominate their opponents as the Inter Zone Under-19 youth series continued on Monday across the country.
North, who demolished Tobago in the opening round last week, went two-for-two after whipping East by eight wickets in their second round game.
Batting first, East were dismissed for 81 with Ravindra Ramlal (22) and Kavir Boodoosingh (16) the only players to reach double figures.
Abdullah Cambridge was the best bowler for North, grabbing four wickets for six runs from 5.1 overs. In reply, Kyle Ramdoo struck an unbeaten 49 (40 balls) with seven fours and a six to lead North to 85 for two off just 11.5 overs.
Meanwhile, North East bounced back from their loss last week to beat Tobago yesterday with skipper Vasant Singh hitting a half-century and grabbing three wickets.
Singh struck 51 as North East posted 176 for five off a reduced 30 overs. He then grabbed three for 17 while Raul Soodeen took three for 21 to dismiss Tobago for 96. In the other game on Monday, South East whipped South West by 134 runs while the game between Central and South was abandoned due to rain.
Summarised Scores:
North East 176-5 (30 overs) (Vasant Singh 51, Raul Soodeen 34, Aiden Lackansingh 24) vs Tobago 96 (Vasant Singh 3/17, Raul Soodeen 3/21)
--North East won by 80 runs
East 81 (33.1 overs) (Ravinda Ramlal 22; Abdullah Cambridge 4/6, Rahmaan Juman 2/17, Joshua James 2/15) vs North 85-2 (85.5 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 49 n.o., Zachary Siewah 23; Jordan Mohammed 1/9, Andrew Rambaran 1/29) --North won by 8 wickets
South East 231-9 (43 overs) (Kareem Mohammed 48, Jonathan Ramnarac 58 n.o., Ricardo Chase 31) vs South West 97 (Raul Ali 24) --South East won 134 runs
Central 31-2 (13 overs) (Liam Mamchan 1/13, Jacen Agard 1/16) vs South (match abandoned)