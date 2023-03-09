North youths get second win

The North Zone Under-19 cricketers romped to their second win of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament after whipping East by eight wickets in the second round Group A match yesterday.
East were dismissed for 63 in 37.3 overs, while North raced to 64 for two off 14.3, to seal an easy eight-wicket victory.
In other matches yesterday, Central also sealed their second win in as many games after whipping South by seven wickets in Group B action. There is one more round of matches to be played in the group stage of the competition next week. However with two wins each, North and Central have secured their respective places in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 InterZone tournament continues today with round two action bowling off at 9.30 a.m.
Under-19
summarised scores:
East 63 (37.3 overs) (Abdur-Raman Juman 2/21, Wayne Edwards 2/4, Akash Singh 2/5, Abdullah Cambridge 2/10) vs North 64-2 (14.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 43 n.o)
—North won by eight wickets.
South 120 (39.1 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 44; Kevin Kanhai 2/3, Ronillster Perreira 2/6) vs Central 123-3 (29.4 overs) (Nick Ramlal 39 n.o.; Nickyle Jalim 2/16)
—Central won by seven wickets.
North East 102 (30.2 overs) (Vasant Singh 26; Michael Ramdass 3/11, Quinton Brookes 2/25, Josh Telemaque 2/19) vs Tobago 91 (22.5 overs) (Devonte Joseph 34, Josh Telemaque 26; Adrian Ramlal 4/23, Vasant Singh 2/9)
—North East won by 11 runs.