North youths get second win

The North Zone Under-19 cricketers romped to their second win of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament after whipping East by eight wickets in the second round Group A match yesterday.

East were dismissed for 63 in 37.3 overs, while North raced to 64 for two off 14.3, to seal an easy eight-wicket victory.

In other matches yesterday, Central also sealed their second win in as many games after whipping South by seven wickets in Group B action. There is one more round of matches to be played in the group stage of the competition next week. However with two wins each, North and Central have secured their respective places in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 InterZone tournament continues today with round two action bowling off at 9.30 a.m.

Under-19

summarised scores:

East 63 (37.3 overs) (Abdur-Raman Juman 2/21, Wayne Edwards 2/4, Akash Singh 2/5, Abdullah Cambridge 2/10) vs North 64-2 (14.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 43 n.o)

—North won by eight wickets.

South 120 (39.1 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 44; Kevin Kanhai 2/3, Ronillster Perreira 2/6) vs Central 123-3 (29.4 overs) (Nick Ramlal 39 n.o.; Nickyle Jalim 2/16)

—Central won by seven wickets.

North East 102 (30.2 overs) (Vasant Singh 26; Michael Ramdass 3/11, Quinton Brookes 2/25, Josh Telemaque 2/19) vs Tobago 91 (22.5 overs) (Devonte Joseph 34, Josh Telemaque 26; Adrian Ramlal 4/23, Vasant Singh 2/9)

—North East won by 11 runs.

TIMELY RUNS

TIMELY RUNS

Jason Holder cracked his first half-century in more than a year-and-a-half, and bailed West Indies out of another batting crisis to reduce South Africa’s first innings lead to 69 in the second Test yesterday.

Holder was unbeaten on 81 and shared a string of tidy stands with the lower order, including 58 for the last wicket with Gudakesh Motie, before the Caribbean side were bowled out for 251 a little before the scheduled close on the second day at the Wanderers.

T&T teams exit in ‘Worlds’ quarters

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

After losing both singles matches in three sets against Bahamas, the girls avoided being swept when Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Madison Khan won the doubles 6-3, 6-2.

Three players reach two ‘Tranquil’ finals

JORDANE DOOKIE, Cameron Wong and Richard Chung will contest two finals over the next three days in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

Dookie and Wong will team up today to oppose Farah Chautilal and Catherine Campbell in the women’s doubles final, but they will be on opposite sides of the net in tomorrow’s mixed doubles title match.

Richards Jr leads T&T Open

Richards Jr leads T&T Open

Junior player Chris Richards Jr enjoyed a three-stroke lead after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association four-day Trinidad and Tobago Open Championship that teed off yesterday morning under clear skies at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.

South clinch U-15 'Classic'

South clinch U-15 ‘Classic’

Trinidad and Tobago will be plotting a return to the top of the podium in regional youth cricket when Brendan Boodoo leads the national Under-15 side at the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars 2023 tournament from April 2 to 12 in Antigua.