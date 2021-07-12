NOT A GOOD FEELING

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior footballers are trying to keep their focus following incidents of racist abuse and threats during and after their surprise 0-0 draw with Mexico Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The opening match of the group stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, had to be halted on more than one occasion by the referee and an anti-discrimination announcement made at the venue containing mostly Mexico supporters. In his post-match comments, T&T coach Angus Eve said he felt his team should have been awarded the match after what he said was a third stoppage.
Defending champions, Mexico, lost star player Hirving “Chucky” Lozano in the tenth minute of the match following a collision with T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Lozano had to be taken to hospital.
Following the match, comments of a racist nature began appearing on social media and yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) issued a statement strongly condemning the “discriminatory actions, racist comments and threatening messages directed at our players, staff, supporters and country...Discrimination and racism have no part in our game and our society.”
The TTFA further said that official reports have been lodged with CONCACAF and that the Association was working with them to ensure that the safety and well-being of the team was maintained. “These actions are rooted in division, so it is paramount that we unite to stamp them out,” the TTFA release said..
And defender Aubrey David, speaking about how the team was coping with the fallout from the match said: “We need to stay concentrated.
We know the goal that is at hand. Obviously this is an obstacle for us, but we need to stay together, we need to be united; each one supporting each other.” He added that with, “the support from our home country and our fans, I think this is going to help us get past these obstacles.”
David also said in a TTFA Media interview that, “drastic measures” should be taken to get discrimination out of football,” because at the end of the day we are all equals and I think now that it actually hit home and some of us experience it, now we know what it feels like, and it’s not a good feeling.”
David also had words for Lozano, the Napoli winger who suffered a neck injury but will miss the rest of the tournament.
“As a Federation and from the team, we would like to wish him a speedy recovery...We hope that he gets back to the field as soon as possible and we wish him and his family all the best.”
The Soca Warriors will return to action tomorrow against El Salvador.