NOT A PRIORITY

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will not be requesting early access to Covid-19 vaccination, adding that the TTOC will support the Government’s national vaccination programme that prioritises at-risk people.
Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, made the announcement Saturday at the annual inauguration ceremony held by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (T&TMA) that Government had gotten approval from the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) for a first tranche of 100,000 to 117,000 Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccines, which is expected to arrive in the country by month’s end or early March.
A robust mass vaccination programme is being planned by the MoH which should result with about 50,000 persons receiving two doses each.
Last week, on a programme with André Baptiste, chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT), Douglas Camacho, had said although the vaccines should go rightfully to the frontline workers who would have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, SPORTT, along with the Ministry of Sport and Community Affairs, had agreed to put forward a proposal that all national athletes engaged in competition up to the period of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympics be given early consideration for receipt of the vaccine.
But Lewis said the TTOC has made no such request because the organisation says at-risk and health care workers must be the first priority.
“The TTOC’s position is that we will not be seeking to gain priority for vaccination for Team TTO athletes as we believe the most vulnerable sectors of society and health care workers need to be first in line,” said Lewis.
“The TTOC was approached in possibly writing to the government to get priority access but that wasn’t the way we wanted to go,” Lewis continued, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also signalled that stance.
WHO officials had indicated that they do not believe Olympic athletes should receive priority access to Covid-19 vaccines, particularly if it means cutting ahead of the world’s health care workers and elderly population.
Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told USA Today, “We face a crisis now on a global scale, that requires frontline health workers, those older people and those most vulnerable in our societies to access vaccines first.
“That doesn’t in any way negate the desire or the will to have the Olympics and come together and celebrate a wonderful global sporting event, where all countries come together to share that. What a wonderful symbol those Games are for our shared humanity.
“However, we have to face the realities of what we face now; There is not enough vaccines, right now, to even serve those who are most at risk,” Ryan was reported to have said.
Lewis said he communicated, quite clearly, the TTOC’s position on their disinclination to request early vaccination access for athletes, to the IOC, during a consultation the IOC held with all its member National Olympic Committees’ (NOC) presidents and general secretaries on January 19.
The IOC re-affirmed at that consultation that Covid-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, they did also state that the vaccination of the most number of athletes will play a major role in the safety of the Games and asked the NOCs to play a significant role at the national level, with the IOC willing to work with NOCs to help athletes get vaccinated but within the respective national guidelines.
“So with a view, as I said, of not jumping or cutting the lines for Team TTO and its athletes,” Lewis re-emphasised. Lewis added the IOC had been working along with the organising committees for Tokyo2020 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games to create a comprehensive approach to developing Covid-19 countermeasures as it relates to vaccination.
Those include the dissemination of information concerning the Covid-19 from WHO and from the host countries themselves as it relates to access to those countries, personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, tracing and vaccinations.
The countermeasures are being documented and will be circulated in a playbook to all chefs de mission later this month and will be regularly updated in the build-up to the Tokyo Games.