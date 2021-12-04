Not close enough

TEAM TTO standout cyclist Nicholas Paul battled to the end but the 23-year-old was beaten on the line by the world champion in the men’s sprint semi-final when the curtain came down on the action-packed inaugural International Cycling Union (UCI) Champions League yesterday at the Lee Valley Velopark in London, England.
Overall, Paul finished joint fifth with his World Cycling Centre training partner from Suriname Jair Tjon En Fa , both riders earning 71 points.
The “Flying Dutchman” Harrie Lavreysen was shoulders above the rest, taking the men’s sprint title with 147 points, with Germany’s Stefan Botticher in the runner-up position with 133 points. Lithuania’s Vasilijus Lendel and Russian Cycling Federation’s Mikael Iakolev were tied for third on 72 points.
Back to the day’s action yesterday, in semi-final one, Paul nearly repelled a ten-second flat last 200m by Lavreysen, with the third participant in that heat, France’s Ryan Helal, playing mostly an observer’s role.
After the three cyclists rode high on the banks early on in the piece, the trio swooped lower down, with Paul on the inside going wheel-to-wheel with Lavreysen. The world champion edged ahead, but if Lavreysen expected to go clear, Paul staged an unsuccessful but close rally, ensuring that the Dutchman had to ride through to the line.
Earlier in heat four of the sprint first round, the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion didn’t panic when New Zealand’s Jordan Castle launched a prolonged attack against Colombia’s Kevin Santiago Quintero and himself. Instead, the world record-holder for the flying 200m kept Quintero in focus, measuring his change of gear to keep Quintero behind him while reeling in a tiring Castle as he crossed the line first to advance to the semi-finals.
In the men’s keirin first round, Paul failed to advance from the third and final heat that also featured Lendel (Lithuania), Castle (New Zealand), Tom Derache (France), Tjon En Fa (Suriname) and Quintero (Colombia).
The Colombian came over the top to pass the Surinamese speedster near the line, with both men advancing to the final.
Germany’s Botticher eventually prevailed in a photo-finish over world champion Lavreysen in the final.
The Chamnpions League, originally scheduled to be a five-round competition, was reduced to four events Friday due to Tel Aviv pulling out as host of the scheduled fifth and final round owing to a travel ban to deal with mounting coronavirus cases in Israel.
Paul’s best singular performance of the Champions League was his silver medal effort in the second-round Lithuania leg on November 27.
Paul was one of the world’s top 72 cyclists (36 male, 36 female) selected for the season-ending event.
The star-studded line-up included the best performers at the 2021 UCI Tissot Track Cycling World Championships, joining a prestigious list of pre-qualified riders.