NOT DESERVING

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is not happy with how things have turned out this year for Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19s squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on August 25, but no Trinidad and Tobago players were able to gain selection. And in response, Bassarath told the Express yesterday: “If our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”
The Windies youth selection panel named 15 players for the tour which will feature three 50-over matches and two four-day games against the Sri Lanka Under 19 team at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.
In the recent Under-19 series in St Vincent, the T&T youths won two out of five matches in the 50-over competition and won one and lost two of their three games in the three-day tournament. Jamaica were victorious in both competitions.
However, on the eve of their departure for the series, Bassarath had told the T&T players and their parents at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, that, “this Under-19 team is the best team ever selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this age group.”
He added: “You have the ability and you all can match any other West Indian players at this age anywhere in the Caribbean. So you will have no reason not to bring back those two trophies, and we will not accept anything less.”
Yesterday, Bassarath maintained that the team’s preparation under coach Bhoodesh Dookie was sound. “I am still of the belief that we have the best Under-19 programme in the Caribbean.” As proof, he pointed to the team’s participation in the TTCB’s Premiership Division Two South two-day, 50-over and T20 competitions and noted that the youngsters had reached the final of the T20 series.
“Based on all of the cricket that was played, we expected a better result from the team participating in this (Rising Stars) tournament,” the TTCB president said. “I’m very disappointed with the performance of the team.”
Bassarath said a post mortem of the Rising Stars series will take place next week, involving his executive, coach Dookie, manager Kerwin John—also a TTCB vice-president and captain Joshua Davis.
Bassarath will be looking for more than explanations.
“They are in the best place to advise the executive on how we should prepare the team for the next tournament,” he said.
Top-order batter Stephan Pascal will be the WI captain for the white ball matches in Sri Lanka, with Nathan Sealy, the left-handed slow-bowling all-rounder, to lead the side for two red ball matches which conclude the Tour. The squad includes three players who played in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2022 which was hosted in the West Indies. They are: fast bowler Isai Thorne, all-rounder Nathan Edward and left-handed batter Jordan Johnson.
FULL SQUAD
Stephan Pascal (co-Captain) – right-handed bat, Nathan Sealy (co-Captain) – left-arm spin/right-handed bat
Jewel Andrew – right-handed bat/wicket-keeper
Mavendra Dindyal – right-handed bat
Joshua Dorne – right-handed bat
Nathan Edward – left-handed bat/left-arm fast
Tarrique Edward – right-handed bat/right-arm off-spin
Reon Edwards – left-arm fast
Deshawn James – right-arm fast
Jordan Johnson – left-handed bat
Devonie Joseph – left-handed bat/wicket-keeper
Tamarie Redwood – right-arm leg-spin
Isai Thorne – right-arm fast
Steve Wedderburn – left-handed bat
Adrian Weir – right-handed bat
TEAM MANAGEMENT
Rohan Nurse (Head Coach), Rohan Clarke
(Assistant Coach), Nick Wilton (Assistant Coach), Gibbs Williams (Team Manager),
Dominic Angoy (Physiotherapist)
Gregory Seale (Strength and Conditioning Coach)