NOT DONE YET

Azim Bassarath says he has work to do still, and will thus be seeking another term when the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board holds its elections at month’s end.
The election date of Saturday, October 30, was set at the TTCB’s virtual special general meeting on Saturday to discuss proposed changes to its Constitution.
Those changes which included a four-year term for the president and a two-term limit for the incumbent, were unanimously approved 41-0, with one abstention. Three persons did not attend the meeting.
Yesterday, Bassarath, currently serving his fourth term in office, gave his reasons for seeking a fresh mandate. “There is a lot of unfinished business,” he told the Express.
“We wanted to do much more development work during this term, but because of Covid (19) it curtailed our activities. The cricket was now getting back on stream to where we wanted it to be and we have seen great progress from some of the young cricketers, so that has motivated me to go back again,” he explained, adding, “We have 16 young players who were engaged in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 camp, so that has motivated a lot of people who will be seeking re-election.”
The regional first-class competition was stopped prematurely in March 2020, with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force finishing second, their best showing since the tournament was switched to a professional franchise system in 2014. There has been no local cricket competition at any level since then.
Concerning the election itself, Bassarath said changes had been made to the nomination process for officers and that an elections committee had been established. “They are going to see about the elections. Now there will be pre-nominations (no same-day nomination),” he said. The nomination days will be on October 14 and 15.
Commenting on the changes to the constitution, Bassarath said: “It was a very progressive document. We feel that this Constitution is taking us in the direction we want the board to go.”
And Bassarath was pleased by the wide acceptance of the changes. “I think anybody who would have been at the helm of any organisation, having presented a constitution to an entire board and have it unanimously accepted, would be extremely pleased,” he said.
At the time of the TTCB meeting, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was saying at the Government’s Covid-19 update, that consideration was being given to the resumption of some sporting activity, and that the matter would be addressed after the next two weeks.
Responding to that news yesterday, the TTCB president said: “It is very heart-warming to hear that bit if news. The TTCB has been putting things in place for the resumption of cricket. However, we have to wait on when the sporting activities will commence so we can put dates to our programmes. But we have things in place for as soon as the restrictions are lifted.”