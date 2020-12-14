West Indies captain Jason Holder rated his team as being “good in patches” but not good enough on their tour of New Zealand.
The Windies were swept 2-0 in the Test series against the Black Caps leaving Holder lamenting the missed opportunities in the field and lack of consistency with the bat.
However, the West Indies skipper wasn’t too hard on his players, recognising the strains of playing during a pandemic and praising his team for the making the sacrifice to represent the West Indies in what has been a tough year for all.
“Credit to every individual who has made a sacrifice. Their health, the risk and travelling around the world in this pandemic. It has been a tough year. Not just for the team but for me personally,” Holder told the media on Sunday.
“I haven’t seen home in six months now. I have been going non-stop. We have had pay cuts. It is a situation where you are still trying to make a living and make use of every opportunity you get. But going from bubble to bubble and being isolated into a room ...it sometimes gets smaller and smaller by the second. I know a few of the guys have got tired minds,” he explained.
“It would be good to get home for a little while, for Christmas and to spend time with their families, hopefully some of them get there in time for Christmas, because I think you’ve got to do a quarantine, some players have to do a quarantine going back home. I think this will be a much needed rest for some players just to refresh and come back,” he added.
Looking back at their performances in the second Test, Holder said the bowlers were outstanding but said they needed to take all the opportunities that came their way.
“Just tough we did not take our opportunities when they came. It just shows that when you give quality players two, three, or four hands in one Test match they will make you pay. When we batted in the first innings we did not set up the game very well,” he said.
Henry Nicholls benefited from the Windies’ lapse in the field to score 174 and lead the hosts to 460 in their first innings before dismissing the visitors for 131 and 317.
While the Windies were blown away in the first innings, they showed more fight in the second innings with half centuries from John Campbell, Jason Holder and debutant Joshua Da Silva.
However, the Windies skipper lamented the lack of consistency with the bat. “The pitch was a really good one and I was really pleased to see the fight in the second innings. The way John Campbell went about it, I just gave him that support because I felt he was shaping to put something together quite big for us but it just wasn’t coming off.
“It was good to see him knuckle down again and go through the same processes and get a score. Yes we would have like him to go on a bit longer but sill pleased with the way he applied himself,” Holder said of the team’s batting. Likewise, with Joshua Da Silva. I was really pleased with both debutants actually. Joshua and Chemar Holder were outstanding...so positives, good in patches like I said before but still not good enough,” he noted.
“We’ve not been consistent over a period of time. We’ve done a lot of great things but we’ve not been able to string it together more often than not. New Zealand in a great team in their back yard. What I do expect from this group is a bit more consistency than we have been giving in the recent past. We’ve just got to be better,” Holder continued.
Asked about the two Test debutants Da Silva and Chemar Holder, the Windies captain believes that both players has what it takes to play at the highest level.
“I am really proud of the way he (Da Silva) shaped up. I saw that he was up for the challenge. That is something that was pleasing to see,” Holder said of the Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper/batsman.
“We always say in out dressing room that you can only survive at Test level if you’ve got that heart and grit. You can have the world of ability and talent but if you don’t have that grit and that heart, you will never survive at this level and I saw that definitely, not only from Joshua but from Chemar as well,” Holder noted.
And while they lost the Test series, the West Indies captain insisted that the players would have come out of the tour having learned something. “Performances may not show that but learning has definitely taken place,” said Holder. “We can’t dwell on it. We just got to move forward.”
While his teammates will be getting a break for Christmas, Holder will be heading to Australia for the Big Bash T20 tournament as he tries to maximise his earnings. “We have got a short turnaround. I head over to the Big Bash after this and then we have a tour of Bangladesh in January. Not much time but we will see how it goes.
“At this point I am still enjoying it. Still enjoying moving around. I am trying to make use of every opportunity I get and hope it works out for me. It’s a situation where you’re still trying to make a living and make use of every opportunity you get,” the West Indies captain concluded.