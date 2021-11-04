Not good enough

West Indies white ball skipper Kieron Pollard described his team’s 20-run loss against Sri Lanka which effectively knocked them out for the T20 World Cup yesterday as “heart-breaking” and that they simply have to accept it and move forward.
Pollard admitted that their opponents were better on the day and that the defending champions have not been good enough in the tournament, however the West Indies captain said he is not deterred by the World Cup exit and still has a lot to give West Indies cricket.
Sent in to bat first yesterday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka posted 189 for three before restricting the West Indies to 169 for eight.
Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 81 and Nicholas Pooran’s 46 were the highlights of the innings for the West Indies as their experienced players failed to deliver again with the next highest score being eight.
“I think we were a bit sloppy in the field. I think it was a good batting track. About 170-175 was about par on this track. We gave them a couple of extra runs and we weren’t able finish off the innings. The batting struggled for the entire tournament. It has been disappointing. The way we have batted hasn’t helped us and we just have to accept that we weren’t good enough,” Pollard lamented.
“I think it is heart-breaking that we are out of the semi-finals. A lot of different things might have gone wrong since the start of the tournament but we still have another game to play. Sometimes we don’t want sit and speak on emotions as to what just happened. Obviously, it was a heart-breaking defeat. The guys are disappointed, I am disappointed so for us I think we will have that time to sit and dissect and come up with answers in terms of what went wrong. As a team we have been disappointing. We have been poor and that is the reality of the situation. They were the better team on the day,” he added.
Despite their plans not leading to success, Pollard said they have to stand by their decisions.
“Some of these guys in all honesty have performed all around the world. Yes, we were disappointing but when you look at it at certain times when these guys are not playing for us, then you ask the question why (they are not in the team). Now they are playing for us. Okay, they didn’t perform. Now it is why they didn’t perform,” Pollard said.
“So, for us we made a decision and when you make a decision, you have to stand by it and stick by it, be it good or bad, so we are not going to harp on that. We made a decision about how we wanted to play T20 cricket this year and what we wanted from the individuals and it didn’t work,” he continued.
“Sometimes it is better to try and fail than fail to try. I keep saying we are disappointed...Guys have not done justice to their talents. We have not done justice as a West Indies team. So, we take that on the chin and we move on,” the Windies white ball captain added.
And while Pollard said this World Cup might be the last for some of the players in the squad, he is undeterred by the recent results and is keen on continuing his international career for the Windies.
“I play cricket to win cricket matches. We came to a World Cup to win and we have not done that. As I stand right now, I have no intentions of not playing international cricket. One tournament or a couple of bad games don’t make a summer. For me personally, there is a lot of mileage in my legs. Personally, I have played a lot of good cricket in the last 18 months to two years, so three or four games are not going to deter Kieron Pollard,” he added.
The West Indies play their final game of the tournament tomorrow against Australia.