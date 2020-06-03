Not normal

United States-based ESPN Television analyst and former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Neil Shaka Hislop has chimed in about the injustice surrounding the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in police custody. Hislop thinks it is time that racism should be given the red card.
Today marks just over one week since Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Floyd’s pleas to Chauvin—“I can’t breathe, man. Please”—went unheeded.
Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with murder. But the image of Chauvin’s knee pressed down on Floyd’s neck as he lay helpless has pinched a nerve in America, where racism against people of colour has been a growing issue.
In a sense, Floyd’s death is also a symptom of deeper underlying problems in America and has seen people of all colours out in large numbers in protest.
Floyd’s death had drawn worldwide condemnation and has sparked widespread protest, looting and riots across several American cities, sparking clashes between law enforcement and protesters and seeing curfews installed in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York.
Commenting on Instagram, Hislop introduces his comment with a Rev Dr Martin Luther King quote: “Riot is the language of the unheard”.
“Floyd’s death has sparked riots and reactions like I have not witnessed during my lifetime,” Hislop said, “coming at a time when the many faces of racism and racist reaction had already brought the conversation to the front pages.
“From Ahmaud Arbery’s murder at the hand of vigilantes while out for a jog, to Christian Cooper having the police called on him because he asked a white lady to respect the law and put her dog on a leash. The spark to the great unrest came after a police officer literally squeezed the life out of George Floyd, in full view and fully appreciating that he was being filmed,” Hislop said.
“We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’—whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.
“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better,” Hislop insisted.
Hislop says it will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done.
“But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station—including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day—to work together,” he said.
Hislop also shared parts of conversations with friends over the past couple days about the footage of Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota.
“Dude, I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down,” Hislop recounted his friend, an African-American businessman, saying.
“The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.”
“Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling,” said Hislop, “The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different but their anguish is the same.”