Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said he was not surprised that a number of players pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to bowl off on January 10.
On Tuesday, CWI indicated that Test captain Jason Holder and T20 captain Kieron Pollard were among a host of players who had indicated they would not be attending the tour because of health and safety concerns. The absence of some regular players has made way for young upcoming players to make their debuts.
Shallow said: “I am not really surprised because since the Covid (pandemic outbreak), we have offered to players the option to miss tours if they weren’t comfortable for one reason or the other, and so I would have anticipated that one or two players or probably a couple more would opt out of this tour,” Shallow explained. “So not surprised. Disappointed, naturally, because you want all of our players to be available all the time but definitely not surprised.”
Shallow said WIPA and CWI had established a good working relationship over the last two years. He indicated that one of the reasons for the delayed announcement on Tuesday was because they wanted to ensure all players had the opportunity to consider their decision for the tour.
But Shallow is not overly concerned about their replacements. “We have 120 players employed monthly. We want to believe that if we have 120 players employed, in addition to the retained players, we must be able to find a good group at any point,” Shallow reasoned, “so I think it is a tremendous opportunity for these players who have decided to go on tour.”
Shallow added that the Bangladesh tour serves as continued development for the regional side at this stage in their evolution and gives the CWI a chance to test and see the depth of talent that their charges possess.
WIPA Honourary Secretary Wayne Lewis said he was philosophical about the current situation with the senior players opting out, adding that the young players were now handed an opportunity to establish themselves.
“The last time WI went to Bangladesh in 2018, we were totally destroyed and annihilated down there. So this is an opportunity for some.” Lewis said, adding that the players were within their rights to decline the invitation to the tour if they felt unsafe or had concerns about their health in these Covid-19 affected-times.
“CWI has made it quite clear that these decisions wouldn’t affect them in future selections going forward. It is their right but I am quite delighted and happy for those who would be given their first opportunity.”
Lewis also confirmed his lack of worry about the environment for the attending players in Bangladesh, based on meetings with the CWI and WIPA’s own medical team led by Dr Andre Cook.
“So we are pretty confident...in other words I would not be a part of a team to agree to allow the youngsters to tour if I wasn’t 100 per cent certain the protocols are in place and that CWI sent our doctors to ensure and enforce the protocols. We have no real concerns about what we are expecting will be adhered to and therefore we feel comfortable that the guys will be very protected,” Lewis said.