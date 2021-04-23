Not unduly concerned by Covid threat

With authorities in Tokyo reeling from new record surges in Covid-19 cases, T&T Olympians are taking differing approaches to their respective preparations for the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games.
Currently, Japan is experiencing a third spike leading to the enactment of a third state of emergency in four of the country’s prefectures -- including the Games’ host city of Tokyo. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his health officials are planning to accelerate their vaccination programme which they hope -- in combination with the targeted lockdowns -- will help stem the spread of the pandemic there and prevent the threat of cancelling the Games.
TTO rower Felice Aisha Chow, currently based in the USA, has been lucky enough to have access to vaccination. “So, that is a huge weight off. I can’t speak for other athletes but testing positive for Covid and getting booted from the Games after five years of training would have been my greatest fear,” said Chow, the 2019 Lima Pan American Games silver medallist.
“Followed then by concerns about health outcomes if I were to contract Covid. As someone in a relatively lower risk group (though being in my 40s not the lowest risk!), I would hope that a bout of Covid wouldn’t be devastating health-wise but certainly would pose serious risks not to be dismissed. I hope that all athletes might be able to be vaccinated before the Games so they can focus on their performance without constant worry about Covid,” she added.
Team TTO judoka Gabriella Wood, on the verge of qualifying in her discipline, wasn’t too concerned about the pandemic once the integrity of the bio-secure bubble of the Games is maintained.
“I think once they respect the Olympic bubble and are keeping up with the frequent testing of all parties involved (athletes, officials, volunteers etc.) and not allowing people from outside that bubble to be in contact with those within, it should be okay,” noted Wood.
“I would like to be vaccinated but that right now is a matter of when my name gets called.” added the 23-year-old, who is based in Scotland,
Top TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is not holding Covid-19 news high on his agenda. “I am really focused on being fit, being focused and being able to ride my bike as fast as possible. So when the time comes and if we have to cross that bridge, I will, but as for now I am not really studying that,” said the wheelman.
Meanwhile, local standout swimmer Dylan Carter is confident in his own safety. “I really haven’t been following the Covid situation at all. I am not super concerned for my own health. I am young, I am healthy. I take care of myself; I eat well, I sleep a lot, so I am not too worried about my own personal health,” said Carter.
He added: “I guess it is up to the organisers; how they are going to manage the situation, but I am just there to do my job and that is to swim fast. Like I said, I am young and healthy, I don’t see that I need to be vaccinated. If the opportunity arises, maybe I’ll take it but it is not on the top of my priority list at the moment.”
TTO sailor, Andrew Lewis -- preparing to attend his third Olympic Games -- said a cancellation of the Games won’t prevent him from his goal of self mastery.
“It just so happens that the Olympic Games is the pathway I have chosen at this stage of my life, to be one of the competitions that I will be taking part in. So, regardless of if we have an Olympic Games or not, my world of sailing and sport and self mastery overall continues,” said Lewis.
The 26-year-old admitted that he is working to stay in top form and to attain his peak performance for the globe’s most high-profile multi-sport Games. “Regardless of what is happening in Japan and those sort of things, they don’t really faze me at all.”
Lewis said he is laser-focused on training and representing his country and family to the best of his ability.
“I am on the side of not racing to get the vaccine,” Lewis said, adding he suspects he may have been exposed to the virus but not tested positive for it,”...So I would like to continue like this. And if and when I do take the vaccine, it will be because I personally have confidence in the scientific design.”
Lewis clarified he is not questioning the science behind the vaccines but “...I am just saying I am very protective of my health and wellness...I like to live as organic as possible, as natural as possible all throughout my career. And any vaccine regardless of what it is, any food, any thing I put in my body, I like to be as least genetically modified as possible...
“So I am just trying to live clean, live healthy and also live smart. So this is my views on it and life is consistently evolving so I don’t say no to much, yes to much, but I am always open to anything that would work in favour to my life of mastery,” he concluded.