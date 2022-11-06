NOT WASHED UP

Dylan Carter___use

MOTIVATED BY COMMENTS: Dylan Carter

After a summer when he failed to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, top TTO swimmer Dylan Carter dug deep and redeemed himself with a spectacular 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup series.

Carter took home a total of nine gold medals from the three legs of the Cup at Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis, claiming a treble of triple crowns (victories in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle at all three meets) and became the only swimmer in history to swim the combination of a sub-23 second 50m backstroke, sub-22 second 50m butterfly and a sub-21 second freestyle.

At the conclusion of the third and final leg in Indianapolis Saturday night, the 26-year-old also gained US$160,000 made up of US$30,000 for the triple crown treble, a US$100,000 bonus for being the overall series male champion, and US$30,000 in prize money for his points standing per leg.

“It was a great series like I have been saying time and time again, this is what I came out here to do,” Carter told the Express, “I can’t ask for more: great times, it was a lot of fun, I swam very fast and I got the results I wanted to.”

Carter added most importantly, he was able to achieve consistency throughout the entire series by keeping his head in the game and giving himself a chance every time to get his hand on the wall first.

“And I am really proud of my mental (toughness) throughout the three-week series because that is really the whole game,” Carter indicated.

Carter indicated he was more propelled to succeed in the World Cup by the negative reactions of persons here locally rather than by his medal-less efforts at the World Champs in Budapest, Hungary, back in June and the 2022 Birmingham Games that concluded in August.

“It wasn’t so much the disappointment from the Commonwealth Games or World Champs. I swam well. I had a great summer, a great World Champs, fourth in the world followed by two fourth places at Commonwealth,” said Carter. “It was maybe the response that kind of fired me up, coming home to being treated like a washed-up athlete and people asking me everywhere I went if I am going to retire or even if I am still swimming or competing. That definitely lit a fire in me. There is so much more I could say to that but I will leave it there for now.”

But with the Cup now behind him, Carter hopes the winds of success propel him to even more victories in the months ahead.

“It gives me some momentum throughout the rest of the year. Obviously, I am looking forward to racing this weekend at the National Short Course —I have not raced locally since CCCAN 2017—so looking forward to doing some fun events, maybe the 100m IM. So just have some fun then get back to a couple of weeks of training then head down to Australia for the World (Short Course) Championships. So it gives me a lot of confidence and some great momentum,” the University of Southern California graduate said.

“The more you win, the more you are expected to win, so it does put pressure on you. But I have goals that I want to achieve later this year, next year and for the rest of my career. Those goals don’t change, they haven’t changed... The expectations are an external thing, so I try not to let them affect me too much... unless they can give me a little bit of fuel to train harder!” Carter laughed.

