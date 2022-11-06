NOT WASHED UP

ROWAN DAMMING came from behind again to win the first-ever professional squash tournament in this country Saturday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval.

After losing eight straight points from three-all to tamely surrender the first set to top seed Andres Herrera, the world No. 1 junior went on to prevail 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final of the QPCC Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.

It was the first time in his four matches that Damming was not forced into a deciding fifth set, while the 155th-ranked Colombian–the only player in the top 200 in the world in the tournament– also had a very tough week, which included two five-setters and no straight-set wins.