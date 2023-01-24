Former Cricket West Indies directors Baldath Mahabir and Dr Allan Sammy have both said that the recommendations coming out of the World Cup Review committee are nothing new. However, they are concerned about the implementation of the recommendations.
Mahabir said there were some good and some not so good recommendations made by the committee, while Sammy said “we have to acknowledge that we are fighting upstream now against superior resources and superior planning.”
The report was compiled by a three-member committee comprising chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. former Test captain Brian Lara and international coach Mickey Arthur.
“The findings were not earth-shattering stuff,” Mahabir told the Express. “I don’t think it was a series of unrelated incidents unfortunately. I actually think the signs were there for some time.”
“It has its good points and strategies. Hopefully they can extract the good and what is not so good and what is excellent. But then implementation becomes my biggest fear. Will it just join the ranks of other reports?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Sammy said: “They are saying what needs to be said and they touched on all the points essentially but where is the road map for the territories. Caricom has to take the recommendations and put the science to it with clear actions and timelines. We have the intellect to do it but I didn’t see anything that I can say we never thought of.”
Both men touched on the issue of player development. Mahabir explained that the report throws the ball back to territorial boards to develop the talent but noted that the territorial boards are under-resourced.
“I would like to see our Under-15s play two-day cricket and same for the U-17 and U-19 with three-day cricket. The foundation of our cricket, which the report also recognises, is that some of best coaches must be at this formative level,” Mahabir noted.
“The development of the skills is at the Under-19 level when they should be playing red-ball only. When you get to 19, you should be able to identify who is better adapted to which format of the game,” he added.
“My own view is that white-ball contracts should be done away with and we should only give red-ball Test contracts. This is because the Test player will find it hard to survive on playing eight or nine Test matches for the year. The reality is the red-ball contracts could keep the guys playing the longer version and make it feasible for them,” Mahabir contended.
Sammy’s take on the development is that all the territories need to be aligned with their programmes and that the territorial boards need to be strengthened because they are the ones that do all the work with the player from the time he is ten straight up to the time the West Indies board gets him. He also agreed that CWI has to make playing for West Indies cricket more attractive to players or risk losing them.