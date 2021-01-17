Despite travelling to Bangladesh without 12 of their first-choice players, Sir Curtly Ambrose is still backing the West Indies to spring a few surprises in the upcoming three-match ODI series and two-game Test series.
“I honestly believe, contrary to what most people might think, I believe these young fellas will give a good account of themselves. I believe they will spring a few surprises,” Ambrose said during an interview on the SportsMax Zone cable TV programme last week. He said the Windies go into the series as underdogs but he insisted that might not be a bad thing.
“I mean sometimes being the underdogs is the best thing to be because not too many people give them a chance to beat Bangladesh. So, what I will say to them is just go to Bangladesh and play fearless cricket. You don’t have anything to lose. Just go and play the cricket you know you can play and I believe if they do that, they can spring a few surprises,” he explained.
“It is not going to be easy. When I came into the West Indies, I was fortunate to join one of the great teams in the world and I had a lot of great players around to mould me so my introduction to international cricket was much different,” the West Indies fast bowling legend and former consultant continued.
“This present team has a lot of inexperienced players. You don’t have many senior players to draw on, so that will make it that much more difficult but I believe honestly that if these guys stick together as a team and believe in themselves and believe they can beat Bangladesh, they can spring a few surprises,” he reiterated.
“They’ve got nothing to lose. Most people believe they are going to lose anyway, so they are under no pressure. It is an opportunity for most of them as well to show the world they are not a second class or second-string team and that they are good enough to be in this league, so there are opportunities in abundance,” said Ambrose.
The former West Indies pacer believes the current squad has enough firepower in the bowling department to take 20 wickets against Bangladesh. However without runs on the board, he said the team will continue to struggle.
“My biggest concern is the batting because in recent times, the batting has struggled a lot. It doesn’t matter if the guys take 20 wickets, if they don’t put runs on the board, we’re going to struggle. I think that if the batting can come to the party and put up a decent first innings total, I believe we can be competitive and eventually beat Bangladesh,” Ambrose explained.
As for the amount of players that opted not to tour Bangladesh, Ambrose said he was a little surprised by the numbers.
“For me personally, I look at it in two ways. One, yes, I am a little disappointed of the numbers but I had a strong feeling that a few of the guys would not go. If you look at the team to England and New Zealand, a couple of guys pulled out of those tours, so I expected some not to go, but ten or 12...that was a little disappointing and I never expected that. However, to each his own and if a guy feels uncomfortable or is not convinced that the protocols in place is enough for their safety, we shouldn’t really argue with that. You can’t play cricket, or sports in general, under pressure,” he said.
However, Ambrose did speak about a peeve he had with present day West Indies players.
“Another thing I don’t like is when guys refuse to play for the West Indies and then when there is no cricket being played elsewhere, they want to come straight back into the team. I have a problem with that because the guys who stayed back and fight for West Indies, then you leave them out just to accommodate the other guys who didn’t want to play, so you have to find a balance,” he said.
“It should never be so and this has been going on for many years and we need to stamp that out. If I am an aspiring cricketer and guys decide we are not going to play for West Indies and they have interests elsewhere, but I stay here and I fight for West Indies and when the so-called bug guns come back, they are going to drop me and when the players pull out again, they are going to come back to me, that is dangerous precedence to set and we should stamp that out,” Ambrose said.