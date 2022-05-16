Samuel Badree

HOLDING COURT: Former world No 1 rated T20 bowler Samuel Badree addresses the North and South Under-19 teams yesterday before their North South Classic match, sponsored by The Price Club, at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top Under-19 cricketers have been told that there is no better time than now to make their claim for a spot on the regional team.

The former world No 1 T20 International bowler offered the advice before the start of The Price Club sponsored North South Under-19 Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva yesterday.

Badree, who is now an international cricket commentator said he was very disappointed with the performances of the Caribbean cricketers playing at home in the Under-19 ICC World Cup in January.

He said the team failed to advance to the knock-out stages of the competition and also did not make an impression in the Plate play-offs.

Badree said cricketers with mediocre accomplishments were being picked to represent the region which could explain the lack of favourable results.

He told the youngsters that they must never give up on their dream of playing for the West Indies as he was not selected at that level until he was 31.

The 41-year-old right-arm leg spin bowler said that only 25 percent of youth cricketers graduate to the senior level and some cricketers are late bloomers, pointing out that having been selected for the West Indies he ended up with two ICC T20 World Cups.

He told the young cricketers that they were fortunate to participate in age group tournaments organised by the TTCB and also noted that he also never participated in those developmental programmes.

Badree played 52 T20I for the West Indies and took 57 wickets, and also claimed 187 wickets in 197 T20 matches.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Now is the time

Now is the time

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top Under-19 cricketers have been told that there is no better time th…

RARING TO GO

RARING TO GO

“All venues are ready and we are raring to go.”

That was the assurance given by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath as Trinidad prepares to host the final three rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day competition, starting on Wednesday.

Trading places

CENTRAL SOCCER WORLD (CSW) displayed a telling change of gear to clinch the derby over Central FC 2-1 at the St James Barracks yesterday as the two teams traded eighth and ninth places in the Ascension Tournament standings.

CSW leapfrogged the Couva Sharks to sit on seven points while their counterparts remained on five with one more game left in the first round of the 10-team tournament.