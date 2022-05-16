Now is the time

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top Under-19 cricketers have been told that there is no better time than now to make their claim for a spot on the regional team.
The former world No 1 T20 International bowler offered the advice before the start of The Price Club sponsored North South Under-19 Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva yesterday.
Badree, who is now an international cricket commentator said he was very disappointed with the performances of the Caribbean cricketers playing at home in the Under-19 ICC World Cup in January.
He said the team failed to advance to the knock-out stages of the competition and also did not make an impression in the Plate play-offs.
Badree said cricketers with mediocre accomplishments were being picked to represent the region which could explain the lack of favourable results.
He told the youngsters that they must never give up on their dream of playing for the West Indies as he was not selected at that level until he was 31.
The 41-year-old right-arm leg spin bowler said that only 25 percent of youth cricketers graduate to the senior level and some cricketers are late bloomers, pointing out that having been selected for the West Indies he ended up with two ICC T20 World Cups.
He told the young cricketers that they were fortunate to participate in age group tournaments organised by the TTCB and also noted that he also never participated in those developmental programmes.
Badree played 52 T20I for the West Indies and took 57 wickets, and also claimed 187 wickets in 197 T20 matches.