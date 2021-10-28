Now or never for WI

It’s now or never for the West Indies.
Having lost their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, the West Indies’ chances of advancing to the semi-finals have taken a big hit. Now they are in a must-win situation against similarly cornered opponents Bangladesh, who are also yet to notch a win in Group One.
The two teams square off at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from 6 a.m .(TT Time) and in his pre-match press conference yesterday, West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said he wanted the batsmen to show greater intent in the middle.
“The way that we’re batting, we’re showing no intent. That’s it. That’s it for the last two games. We spoke about it and we have practised, and guys will have a discussion again,” Pooran told the media.
The Windies have yet to settle as a team with forced changes throwing a spanner in the works since before their first game.
They were forced to make another change to their team on Wednesday with all-rounder Jason Holder being added to main squad, replacing the injured Obed McCoy.
Before the first match, reserve Akeal Hosein was upgraded to the main squad after Fabian Allen was ruled out due to injury.
Looking ahead to the clash against Bangladesh, Pooran said: “It’s a do-or-die game for us and we believe that we’re going to be successful tomorrow (today). And again, I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to perform our roles. Once we do that, then everything can take care of itself.
“We were hit by losing those two games and we have only ourselves to blame. But the mood is still good. We know what we have to do and everyone is up for the challenge,” he added.
The Windies lost their opening match against England by six wickets after being dismissed for 55 before another lapse with the bat saw them waste a good start only to score 143 for eight against South Africa earlier this week and lose by eight wickets.
However, those two games took place in Dubai and Pooran is hoping that the shift to Sharjah today will mean a change in results.
“I think as batsmen, as a team, we already accepted that we didn’t come to the party (in the first two games). We just didn’t rise to the occasion, to be honest...and we’re looking forward to moving forward and hopefully we can do much better,” said Pooran.
As for their opponents, Pooran said:“Yeah, I definitely think it’s a good opportunity for us to bounce back.”
He added:”We’re not sure how Sharjah is going to play tomorrow, but our focus is not on (the size of) the boundaries, to be honest. We just want to execute our skills and once we can do that, then the results can take care of itself,” the West Indies vice-captain explained.
England currently lead the group with two wins from two games while West Indies are at the bottom of the six-team standings with a net run rate of -2.55. The other teams in the group are Australia and Sri Lanka who the West Indies will face next week.
The top two teams in the group will advance to the semi-finals.
SQUADS:
BANGLADESH – Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shamim Hossain
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr