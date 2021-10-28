Now or never for WI

FEATHERWEIGHT Anthony Joseph put up the best performance of any T&T boxer so far at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, before being eliminated via a controversial split-decision.

Fighting on his 26th birthday, Joseph put up a terrific performance against Scotland-based 19-year-old Abdule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT), AIBA’s version of a refugee team.