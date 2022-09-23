Win or go home.
It will be as straightforward as that for the Trinbago Knight Riders when they face Guyana Amazon Warriors in their final group stage game at Providence Stadium in Guyana from 7 p.m. tonight.
Four-time champions TKR have never missed out on the Hero CPL playoffs and despite heading into their final group stage game in last place, they can still keep the tradition alive.
However, their task will be a tough one given their up and down season and inconsistency with both bat and ball.
The opening position has been TKR’s most problematic area, with five different batters and four combinations being used in nine matches without a substantial partnership to show for it.
Ravi Rampaul’s injury coming after the veteran pacer had rounded into form with six wickets in two matches, has also been a setback for the bowling unit.
On the other side, the Warriors have grown in confidence since starting the Guyana leg of the series and have won their previous two matches in impressive fashion.
But if Kieron Pollard’s men can dig deep and clinch their fourth win of the campaign, it will see them jump from seven to nine points which will be enough to see them through to the next round.
With their destiny still in their own hands, TKR should be up for the challenge.
“It is a must-win game for us and it is obviously going to be a packed stadium and we look forward to it,” Pollard said after losing to the defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the same venue on Thursday.
TKR reached their highest total of the season--156 for seven--during the loss. In contrast, their opponents tonight have the highest score this season--195 for four--which came in a stunning victory over the St Lucia Kings on Thursday night.
But looking ahead to the showdown, Pollard said his players are relishing the opportunity.
“This is why we play cricket, for games like these and we’ve just got to stand up and make ourselves be counted so let’s see what happens on Saturday,” he said.
While there is just one fixture today, the group stage concludes tomorrow with the Kings up against the Jamaica Tallawahs from 10 a.m. and the Amazon Warriors facing leaders Barbados Royals from 7 p.m.
The playoffs start on Tuesday with a double-header at Providence starting at 10 a.m.
It will be as straightforward as that for the Trinbago Knight Riders when they face Guyana Amazon Warriors in their final group stage game at Providence Stadium in Guyana from 7 p.m. tonight.
Four-time champions TKR have never missed out on the Hero CPL playoffs and despite heading into their final group stage game in last place, they can still keep the tradition alive.
However, their task will be a tough one given their up and down season and inconsistency with both bat and ball.
The opening position has been TKR’s most problematic area, with five different batters and four combinations being used in nine matches without a substantial partnership to show for it.
Ravi Rampaul’s injury coming after the veteran pacer had rounded into form with six wickets in two matches, has also been a setback for the bowling unit.
On the other side, the Warriors have grown in confidence since starting the Guyana leg of the series and have won their previous two matches in impressive fashion.
But if Kieron Pollard’s men can dig deep and clinch their fourth win of the campaign, it will see them jump from seven to nine points which will be enough to see them through to the next round.
With their destiny still in their own hands, TKR should be up for the challenge.
“It is a must-win game for us and it is obviously going to be a packed stadium and we look forward to it,” Pollard said after losing to the defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the same venue on Thursday.
TKR reached their highest total of the season--156 for seven--during the loss. In contrast, their opponents tonight have the highest score this season--195 for four--which came in a stunning victory over the St Lucia Kings on Thursday night.
But looking ahead to the showdown, Pollard said his players are relishing the opportunity.
“This is why we play cricket, for games like these and we’ve just got to stand up and make ourselves be counted so let’s see what happens on Saturday,” he said.
While there is just one fixture today, the group stage concludes tomorrow with the Kings up against the Jamaica Tallawahs from 10 a.m. and the Amazon Warriors facing leaders Barbados Royals from 7 p.m.
The playoffs start on Tuesday with a double-header at Providence starting at 10 a.m.