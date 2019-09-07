NUCLEAR POWER out-sprinted Stewards Cup winner Whisper Light to record his first win of the season in yesterday’s feature event, the 1,200-metre Handicap for horses rated 80 and over at Santa Rosa Park. Meanwhile, his rider Kimal Santo recorded a treble on the card to maintain his lead at the top of the apprentice jockeys’ standings with 16 wins, ahead of his nearest rival Sven Balroop with 12.
This feature event was the prep for the 1,350-metre Diamond Stakes on September 24.
The Shivam Maharaj-owned four-year-old roan/grey daughter of Mission Impazible/ High Quality, ridden by three-kilo claiming apprentice Santo for trainer Harriram “Pepsi” Gobin, scored by one-and-a-half lengths from Whisper Light, Skylar and Valorous in a fast 1:11.3 in the six-horse feature. And Nuclear Power is now the leading candidate for the Diamond Stakes, but she will have to contend with Pauseforacoors, who gave lots of trouble to load into the gates and was withdrawn because of her behaviour.
Sent on their way, Skylar with her light impost of 44.5 kilos, sprinted clear of her field with Nuclear Power and Whisper Light in fourth and fifth. But they were made to get going before the halfway stage by their riders, in pursuit of the travelling Skylar.