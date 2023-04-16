Nurturing hatred

With wall-to-wall football on your television or device, with all the passion and drama usually attached to the game, it’s the easiest thing to go with the flow and enjoy riding the wave of intense emotions and camaraderie that accompany the experience.
Every once in a while though, something happens which gives cause to pause and contemplate what you’re delighted in being so much a part of.
My moment came in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in the United States almost three years ago and all attention was riveted to the outrage and global protest —and awakening—triggered by this terrible murder at the hands of law enforcement.
Maybe it’s because of the Covid lockdown and with so little else to be distracted by that all of the soul-searching unfolded in so many areas of life and in so many nations of the world. In any event, it made me realise that I could not support Liverpool Football Club anymore, the team I had followed ardently since 1977.
And it’s not as if the level of racism at that club—by players towards other players of colour and by fans against their own non-white players over many decades—was something new to me. I was well aware of how the likes of Howard Gayle and the much more illustrious John Barnes were treated and how it was glossed over by apologists in the media.
And speaking of the media, they would have referred to Liverpool legend Tommie Smith as a “complicated” man at the time of his passing a couple years ago, which is code for saying he was a racist. But it’s not comfortable to own up to that. It is apparently seen by the white world which dominates and controls these environments as surrendering something fundamental to own up to such blatant realities.
I had to run off on an errand since that last paragraph and in the intervening 20 minutes, just thinking about what else I wanted to say today has gotten me so depressed about a landscape saturated with hate, hostility and racism and of which I was happy to identify with for 43 of my 58 years.
Oh, as for those “All Lives Matter” apologists and other deniers of such an obvious reality, yes, there is racism in the other direction except that it is so little compared to the dominant variety. But go ahead and continue to peddle an alternate reality. There’s lots of sand around to keep burying your heads in.
So when there’s an incident like Romelu Lukaku (Belgian-born of Congolese parents) being abused constantly by Juventus racists and then being shown a second yellow for telling them to shut up after he scored an equalising penalty for Inter Milan a couple weeks ago, it’s just that—an incident—making headlines and stirring a bit of debate at the level of racism in Italian football before it dies down until the next incident.
So when something else happens, like Jeremy Ebobisse of San Jose Earthquakes being racially abused on the pitch by a New York Red Bulls player in American Major League Soccer last week, and the topic is raised on a television panel discussion, it’s only the former black players Thierry Henry and Micah Richards who speak passionately about these continuing experiences.
Why is it that the victims of this sort of abuse are expected to champion the cause? Is it that the white players, white commentators and white media (and indeed the non-whites like myself who were happy to be in solidarity with the whites in support of “our” team) don’t have the same feelings about racism because it isn’t happening to them?
Here’s an example of how the mainstream narrative works to soften the intense hatred of non-whites that is still so prevalent at football venues around the world, not just Europe.
A BBC feature on Mohammad Salah a couple years ago credited the Egyptian striker with significantly reducing anti-Muslim sentiment in the city of Liverpool, given his phenomenal goalscoring success since arriving there in 2017.
So why was there so much anti-Muslim sentiment there in the first place? And why does it take an exceptional performance by a non-white player, or a life-saving rescue by a Malian national on an apartment balcony in Paris for that matter, for ordinary Muslims in Liverpool or ordinary Africans in the French capital to be relieved of the abuse they would usually endure?
For all these decades we have enjoyed football, especially English football, on television with the roar of the crowd, the singing and chanting, as part of a captivating experience. Does it make any difference to know that much of the intensity of that environment is fuelled by racism and outright hatred of the other side?