EBOLUM NWOKOLO will attempt to become the fifth double-crown champion today when the curtain finally falls on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The two-weekend tournament was scheduled to conclude Sunday, but at 10.30 p.m. there was still a match left to play and the boys’ Under-18 final was pushed back to 4 p.m. today.
Both pairs won twice on Sunday to set up an intriguing clash for the title.
Singles champion Nwokolo and Saqiv Williams whipped Jamal Alexis and Ethan Wong 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals, after edging Ethan Jeary and 2017 national Under-16 and 18 runner-up Adam Ramkissoon 6-2, 5-7, 10/6.
And after they did not play in singles, Aidan Carter and Liam Sheppard denied Charles Devaux and Under-16 runner-up Sebastian Sylvester 7-4, 7-5 in the quarter-finals, and then cruised past shock Under-16 champ Tim Pasea and Under-18 runner-up Luca Shamsi 6-2, 6-2.
Carter, who was just 15 years old when he became the youngest ever Tranquillity Open men’s singles champ in March, 2018, made his return to competitive tennis after an 18-month absence in a junior team tournament three weeks ago.
Nwokolo is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Kale Dalla Costa, Pasea’s sister Eva, Brianna Harricharan and Makeda Bain.
Eva and Harricharan captured the Under-12 and 14 singles titles, respectively, and combined to secure the Under-14 doubles crown.
Singles champ Bain completed the Under-10 sweep when she and Annaleise Orr lifted the doubles title.
Dalla Costa won the Under-12 and 14 titles to become the only player from the field of over 100 players to lift two singles trophies, but he failed to complete the Triple Crown when he and Leeum Chan Pak were edged in the Under-14 doubles final by Tobagonians Jace Quashie and Under-14 singles runner-up Luca De Noon.
Under-18 singles champ Jordane Dookie failed in her quest to complete a double crown when the 13-year-old and Tobagonian Charlotte Ready went down 7-5, 6-3 to Wong’s sister, Cameron, and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in Sunday night’s doubles final.