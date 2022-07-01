Nwokolo returns in style

EBOLUM NWOKOLO won twice in straight sets as the trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago tennis team for Davis Cup served off yesterday on the indoor courts at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Spain-based 20-year-old began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Luca Shamsi, the player he beat to win 18 & under title of the RBC Junior Tournament in December, 2019.
Nwokolo, who has not competed at home since, then came back in the afternoon session to take down former national and Tranquillity Open champion Richard Chung by the same score. The six players are competing for four spots and will continue battle in the straight round-robin competition today.
Akiel Duke, the ’19 “Tranquil” Open champ, also won his two matches over the players who lost both times, Shamsi and Keshan Moonasar. The Tobagonian Duke overwhelmed 17-year-old Shamsi 6-1, 6-3 after edging Moonasar 6-4, 3-6, 10/3.
Nabeel Mohammed looked nothing like the country’s undisputed top-ranked player when he we was stunned by Shamsi in his opening match of the East Classified Tournament two months ago. And the two-time defending national champ had an even worse start to this competition when he was trounced 6-1, 6-2 by Chung.
Mohammed did get back on track with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over “East” champ Moonasar and will have be very sharp this morning against the in-form Nwokolo. The 23-year-old will get the opportunity for revenge when he opposes last year’s “Tranquil” semifinalist Shamsi in the afternoon.
Today will be the biggest test for the hard-hitting Nwokolo, as after the Mohammed match, he will have to come back and face the country’s No. 2 player Duke, who tackles Chung in the morning.
Chung, the 2019 “East” champ who was unable to finish this year’s final in May because of injury, will get an opportunity for revenge when he tackles Moonasar in the afternoon. And there will only be only be one player looking for his first victory after the morning-session clash between Moonasar and Shamsi.
First serve today is 9 a.m., and the fifth and final round will take place tomorrow morning. T&T are in American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup, the world’s premier male team tennis tournament. This competition is scheduled for early next month at a location yet to be revealed.