NZ women stop India at W/Cup

Amy Satterthwaite hit a fluent 75 and New Zealand’s bowlers suffocated India as the hosts secured a 62–run win to keep the race for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals wide open yesterday in Hamilton.
The White Ferns batted first and Satterthwaite’s knock off 84 balls and 50 from Amelia Kerr helped them to 260 for nine. New Zealand then bowled 162 dot balls as Lea Tahuhu – three for 17 from 10 overs – starred under the lights, as India were dismissed for 198
A brisk 71 from 63 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur could only delay the inevitable: a first win for New Zealand against India at an ICC women’s world event since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2010.
West Indies played India in their third match, starting last night.
Summarised scores:
New Zealand 260-9, 50 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/46)
vs India 198, 46.4 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71, Mithali Raj 31; Lea Tahuhu 3/17, Amelia Kerr 3/56)
—New Zealand beat India at Seddon Park, Hamilton by 62 runs.
Player-of-the-Match: Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand)