O’Brien joins ‘Colt’ on top rung of Derby ladder

JOHN O’BRIEN is now the joint most successful trainer in the history of the Trinidad Derby Stakes.
The pilot not only joined Eric Durant with eight winners in the Blue Riband event on the calendar, he did it in the best way possible last Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
O’Brien’s runners not only swept the four places on the board in the 90th edition of the Derby, Wise Guy prevailed to completed the prestigious Triple Crown, after also being triumphant in the Guineas and Midsummer Classic in late September and October, respectively.
The feat put O’Brien, who celebrated his first Triple Crown winner as a trainer six years ago with Momentum, ahead of Durant in this category as the legendary Barbadian only swept the prestigious series once—with Royal Colours in 1982, 18 years after Decorum became his first Derby winner.
O’Brien also won the Triple Crown as an owner in 1986 with Sky Rocket, who had led a sweep of the first three places in the Derby for trainer Joe Hadeed to deny Durant’s Baree Bahin.
O’Brien is also one of the owners and breeders of Wise Guy, being part of PT Racing, which also consists of majority shareholder Neil Poon Tip, Gerry Harding and Hadeed’s son Roger.
Commenting on Wise Guy’s feat, Roger said: “It’s Amazing!” But the marketing manager of the Arima Race Club admitted that “my heart started doing flips” just before the race, and “I was disappointed that fans were not there to enjoy” the accomplishment.
Of course, patrons have not been allowed on the track since the sport resumed at the end of June after being shut down because of Coronavirus (Codid-19) for three and a half months.
About 45 minutes before the Derby, O’Brien, who reached 1,200 winners as a trainer when Wise Guy led a one-two-three for the stable in the Midsummer Classic on the last day of October, had a similar sweep swept in the 71st edition of the Stewards Cup.
Making Headlines made it victory No. 9 in the Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean since Cash Wager first did the trick for him in 2002, but six of the victories have come in the last nine years, including three straight from ’12.
However O’Brien still needs three more winners to catch overall leader Durant, who completed a hat-trick in ’93, but he had been triumphant eight straight times from ’71 before the incredible streak was broken when the ’79 edition was cancelled because of an outbreak of equine influenza.
Two of the greatest sprinters of all time—Quain, the only hat-trick winner of the Grade One contest (’72-74) and Quisical (’75 & ’77) were part of this chapter. Sian’s Gold would have been heavily-favoured to join Quain in 1996, but the Christmas meeting was again cancelled that year because of equine influenza.
Wise Guy became the fourth horse to capture the Triple Crown since the sport was centralised in Arima in ’94. The first two members of that club were the Glenn Mendez-trained duo of Carnival Messiah and Top Of The Class, who accomplished the feat in ’01 and 03, respectively.
The Derby and Stewards Cup were part of the same racing card for the first time ever last Saturday and both races were sponsored by TRINRE Insurance.
Bruceontheloose, a four-time Horse of the Year and one of the best ever trained by O’Brien, is the only horse to win both races, being triumphant in the Derby in ’09 and the Stewards Cup in ’10 and ’12.
O’Brien’s Derby winners — Groomsman (1999), Millenium Reign (’02), Sweet Revenge (’07), Bruceontheloose (’09), Momentum (’14), War Maker (’15), Leading Lady (’17), Wise Guy (2020).
O’Brien’s Stewards Cup winners — Cash Wager (’02 & ’04), Bruceontheloose (’10 & ’12), Crime Of Passion (’13 & ’14), Thisonesforron (’17), Early Bird (’19), Making Headlines (2020).