O’Brien joins ‘Colt’ on top rung of Derby ladder

JOHN O’BRIEN is now the joint most successful trainer in the history of the Trinidad Derby Stakes.

The pilot not only joined Eric Durant with eight winners in the Blue Riband event on the calendar, he did it in the best way possible last Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

O’Brien’s runners not only swept the four places on the board in the 90th edition of the Derby, Wise Guy prevailed to completed the prestigious Triple Crown, after also being triumphant in the Guineas and Midsummer Classic in late September and October, respectively.