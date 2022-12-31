JOHN O’BRIEN is now the joint second most successful trainer in the history of the leading open staying event on the local horse racing calendar.
The former pilot is now only one Gold Cup win behind Eric Durant after he won the Boxing Day feature attraction with Crown Prince last Tuesday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, to join Joseph Hadeed.
O’Brien passed Durant to take the lead in the Trinidad Derby Stakes last year and went on to saddle his tenth winner in the country’s most prestigious event with Soca Harmony three months ago. The defending champion trainer has actually won the last three editions of the Derby and all three horses raced in the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup five days ago.
Soca Harmony placed third in the 2,000-metre contest, while Wise Guy, who won the Derby at the end of November 2020 to become only the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in 1994. And Crown Prince’s brother Stroke Of Luck ended up fifth and sixth, respectively, of the eight runners in the $100,000 contest.
After a thrilling stretch duel involving the runners-up of the last two editions of the Derby, Crown Prince denied Just Exhale by a neck, 20 years after O’Brien first won the Gold Cup with Adawar for owner Roland Khan.
The former national squash player Khan then enjoyed back-to-back success with Chief Commander (2008) and Bruceontheloose, and he has also won the Grade I contest with Headline News (2013), his son Thisonesforron (2017) and Making Headlines, who trailed the field Tuesday after being triumphant in 2020 and placing second the following year.
Hadeed, who trained the O’Brien-owned Sky Rocket to win the Triple Crown in 1986, saddled his seven Gold Cup winners in 19 editions from 1974-1993 when racing was far more competitive than it is now. Native Idol became the seventh and final winner for the multiple champion trainer when he broke the 1,890-metre track record in winning the last edition of the race at Queen’s Park Savannah, St Clair, in 1993.
Frisky Wharf had also lowered the track record in becoming Hadeed’s third winner eight years earlier, and his penultimate winner was Tune In Time, who became the first West Indian-bred to score when he took the 38th edition in 1990.
Durant, fondly known as “Colt”, was triumphant for the eighth and final time with Panama Pete in 1991, 28 years after he got off the mark with Set Going, the only horse that legendary jockey Challenor Jones rode to victory in the race.
The Barbadian’s list also includes the only French-bred winner Windy Hill in 1981 and Ackstatic, who became the first American-bred winner two years after placing fourth in his first outing in these parts in the previous edition.
Wilmer Galviz is the most successful rider in the Gold Cup and his five winners include the three leading West Indian-bred horses since centralisation – Top Of The Class (2005), Bruceontheloose (2009) and Bigman In Town (2013) – for different trainers.
The Venezuelan was also triumphant in 2018 and 2019 with Nuclear Power and Master Of War, respectively, for veteran handler Harriram Gobin, who passed away a year-and-a-half ago. Both horses raced in the colours of Shivam Maharaj and the eight-time champion owner made it three winners in four years when Affirmative took the 2021 edition.
Galviz is the eighth rider to win two straight Gold Cups, following in the footsteps of Frank Quested (1957 and 1958), Eric Aguirre (1995 and 1997 – no race in ’96), Brian Harding (2003 and 2004), Brian Boodramsingh (2012 and 2013), Kerron Khelawan (2016 and 2017, Byron Clarke and this edition’s sponsor De Freitas, who booted North Corpse and True Gold in 1966 and 1967, respectively.
Hasim Rasul completed the only hat-trick in 1977 aboard Hadeed’s second winner Madness, but Clarke actually crossed the finish line in first place on four straight occasions.
However, the Great Britain-bred Mentone, considered the greatest horse to ever grace these shores, was disqualified after his second triumph in 1960, and the Barbadian went on to guide Blue Sails home the next two years.
Four other horses – Bonaventure (1972 and 1973), Sian’s Gold (1994 and 1995), Sugar Mike (2003 and 2004), Thisonesforron (2016 and 2017) have won two in a row.
Airofaith completed the only hat-trick in 1958, but Sugar Mike was injured during his attempt in 2005, and Sian’s Gold would more than likely have been heavily favoured for a third straight triumph had the race not been cancelled because of an outbreak of equine influenza nine years earlier.
Abu Ali won the first Gold Cup over nine furlongs (1,890 metres) in 1952 at the Savannah. The race has also been known as the Governor’s Cup, Governor General’s Cup and President’s Cup over the years.